Tracy’s batters got to work right away in the Bulldog softball team’s 16-9 win over West at the Tracy Sports Complex on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs held an 11-2 lead after three innings. West stayed in the game with a five-run rally in the top of the fifth, and Tracy came back with five runs in the bottom of the fifth. West scored two more in the sixth.
Senior Janelle Bergmann led Tracy’s batters with four hits and four RBIs, senior Katelyn Bridgeman had four hits, including a triple and a double with four RBIs, senior Lexy Melo and junior Malissa George drove in three runs each, junior Alyssa Donovan and senior Kesaia Faasisila had three hits each, and junior Ava Mendoza singled and doubled.
West’s batting leaders were junior Laila Vallejos with three hits and two RBIs, junior Ava Seguin with a triple, a double and two RBIs, and freshman Bailey Dunn with two hits and two RBIs. Senior Kiara Blanchard also doubled and senior Claire Casados batted in a run.
Tracy senior pitcher Hannah Schaller gave up 10 hits, seven walks and nine runs, six of them earned, over seven innings, and she struck out four batters. Seguin pitched four innings for West and gave up 15 hits and 14 runs, seven of them earned, and junior Franchesca Paz allowed one hit and two runs, one of them earned, over two innings.
Central Catholic 3, Kimball 1
The Central Catholic Raiders were up 3-0 after five innings before the Kimball Jaguars scored in the top of the sixth, giving the Raiders the 3-1 win on Wednesday in Modesto.
Freshman Paulina Sanchez and junior Sophia Coronado had two hits each for the Jaguars, and sophomore Olivia Rinker also had a hit.
Freshman pitcher Alexa Contreras allowed nine hits and three runs, two of them earned, over six innings.
Mountain House 4, Holt Academy 2
The Mountain House Mustangs overcame visiting Holt Academy’s early lead to take the 4-2 win at home on Tuesday. Holt Academy scored two runs in the third inning and the Mustangs scored a run in the fourth, and then scored three more in the bottom of the sixth.
Senior Kailie Boswell-Snodgrass doubled and drove in two runs, junior Kaiya Simmons doubled and batted in a run, freshman Luna Lopez tripled, doubled and singled, and freshman Haylie Townsley also had a base hit.
Starting pitcher Townsley gave up six hits and two runs over four innings while striking out three batters, and Lopez allowed three hits and no runs over three innings while striking out six batters.
Tracy 10, Tokay 5
Tracy scored in the first and second innings to take a 3-0 lead over Tokay High on Monday in Lodi. Tokay tied it up 3-3 in the bottom of the second, and Tracy came back with a four-run third inning to pull ahead 7-3. Tokay scored two more in the bottom of the third, and the Bulldogs extended their lead with runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
The Bulldogs bashed out 12 hits, including a solo home run for senior Katelyn Bridgeman, three hits and three RBIs for senior Kesaia Faasisila and three hits and an RBI for junior Alyssa Donovan. Junior Arianna Coelho doubled and singled and batted in a run, senior Vanessa Lang singled twice and drove in a run and senior Lexy Melo also had two hits.
Senior pitcher Reece Metal gave up 12 hits and five runs over seven innings.
St. Mary’s 10, West 0
The St. Mary’s Rams held a 1-0 lead for the first three innings of Monday’s game at West High. The Rams then rallied for six runs in the fourth inning and scored three more in the fifth to finish with a 10-0 win.
Junior Ava Seguin got West’s only hit, and junior pitcher Franchesca Paz allowed nine hits and seven runs, two of them earned, over four innings. Seguin finished the game, allowing two hits and three runs, one of them earned.
