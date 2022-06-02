The Tracy varsity softball team put together a solid regular season and a second round California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section playoff run, which granted five Bulldogs individual Tri-City Athletic League recognition.
The Bulldogs were a very senior-heavy team this season and all five of the players receiving awards were graduating athletes.
Pitcher Hannah Schaller was selected to the First Team All-League after an outstanding season on the mound. Schaller had an earned run average of 2.82 and a 14-7 record out of the Bulldogs’ bullpen. She had five shutouts and two no hitters on the year.
Heavy hitting Katelyn Bridgeman was also picked for the All-League First Team after being a constant threat for head coach Paulette Keeney’s team at-bat. Utah Valley University bound, Bridgeman flexed her muscle at the plate, leading Tracy in hits (48), home runs (8), and slugging percentage (0.925).
Bridgeman was tied for first in runs (33) with Kesaia Faasisila – who made the All-League Second Team. She also only trailed Faasisila in batting averages (0.511) and on base percentage (0.530).
Onto the All TCAL Second Team, the aforementioned Faasisila headlined after leading the Bulldogs in batting average (0.517), on base percentage (0.537), stolen bases (12) and tying Bridgeman for runs with 33.
The lightning fast Vanessa Lang joined Faasisila on the All-League Second Team after leading the team in fielding percentage (0.990) and triples (6). Lang’s pace around the diamond was a consistently reliable weapon for Tracy. She was also third in hits with 40 and runs with 30.
Janelle Bergmann blasted two homers out of the park on the season and was third on the Bulldogs in RBIs (24) to receive an All-League honorable mention.
