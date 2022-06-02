Constant improvement in the regular season and a deep California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section playoff run is all the young Millennium varsity softball team could have asked for to consider 2022 a successful season. The five individual awards that followed in the aftermath were just a cherry on top.
The Falcons reached the CIF SJS Division 6 championship game and did not lack outstanding individuals throughout the season. The Central California Athletic Alliance recognized that. As much as head coach Christopher Moore preaches team spirit and unity, the individual brilliance must also get the flowers due in the end.
Leading the way, sophomore Jocelyn Hernandez and freshman Kaylee Carrillo were selected to the All-League First Team. Hernandez also won the Batter of the Year award after leading the team in runs (40) and stolen bases (23) and trailing only Carrillo in hits (40) and batting average (0.563) and on-base percentage (0.608).
In her first year on the diamond as a Falcon, Carrillo pulled her weight and often led one of the league’s best hitting teams. Carrillo led her team in batting average (0.636), on-base percentage (0.638), hits (42) and runners batted in with 34. She was a force to be reckoned with on offense, leaving Moore with plenty to be excited about moving forward.
The Falcons also had two All-League Second Team selections in the shape of sophomores Melia Ritchie and Alicia Robinson. An All-League Honorable Mention went to graduating senior Annaliese Anaya-Morford.
