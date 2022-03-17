The Kimball Jaguars capitalized on some West errors in the first inning, as well as a two-RBI double from sophomore Paloma Sanchez, to take a three-run lead in the first inning. Freshman Kaeliana DePerio tripled to drive in another run for the Jaguars in the fourth, and sophomore Bianca Quintero drove in another run on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to bring Kimball the 5-2 win.
West put its two runs on the board in the fourth inning on hits from junior Franchesca Paz, senior Kiara Blanchard and junior Xienna Martinez, who had two hits for the day.
Kimball freshman starting pitcher Alexa Contreras gave up four hits and two runs over seven innings, and West pitcher Paz allowed nine hits, struck out four and gave up five runs, two of them earned.
West coach John Morris he’s got a good mix of new and experienced players this year.
“So we’re trying to grow the program as a whole, starting over after COVID. We’re just trying to get everybody back together and hit the ground running next week with league,” he said, adding that the Pack performed well, but started off slow.
“We’ve just got to make better contact at the beginning of the game. We did better at the end but just couldn’t pull it out.”
Kimball coach Justin Bigler said a mix of two seniors, two juniors, six sophomores and three freshmen makes for a new team, but he’s confident they’ll be competitive.
“The sophomores, a handful of them played varsity last year but it’s still learn as we go and grow,” he said. “We’re going to take some bumps and bruises, but overall we’ve got a bunch of young talent and if they play to their potential we’ll do fine.”
Patterson 13, Mountain House 1
The Patterson Tigers held a 10-0 lead over the Mountain House Mustangs on Tuesday in Patterson and consistently outhit the Mountain House team. The Mustangs got three hits, including two for junior Kaiya Simmons, who also drove in a run in the fourth inning, and a hit for freshman Luna Lopez.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.