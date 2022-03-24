The Tracy High softball team and the Lincoln Trojans scored some late-inning runs on Wednesday at the Tracy Sports Complex, with the Trojans getting the go-ahead run in the eighth inning to secure the 3-2 win in the opening game of Tri-City Athletic League play.
Tracy scored in the fourth inning when senior Kesaia Faasisila singled, advanced to third when a batter was hit by a pitch and another flied out, and then came home on junior Alyssa Donovan’s bunt.
Lincoln produced three base hits and a sacrifice fly to score two runs in the sixth inning, and Tracy tied it up in the bottom of the seventh after junior Arianna Coelho was hit by a pitch and senior Vanessa Lang drove her in on a triple to left field. Lincoln scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly, with the throw from second baseman Katelyn Bridgeman to Lang at the plate in time, but the umpire ruling that the Lincoln runner slid under the tag.
Donovan and Lang totaled two hits each, and Bridgeman also had a hit. Senior Hannah Schaller pitched all eight innings and gave up five hits and three runs while striking out 12 batters.
Tracy coach Paulette Keeney said that as close as the game was she can count it as an impressive performance by the Bulldogs.
“The communication that goes on with this team, I’m so impressed. They all get along so well and they communicate well,” she said. “They don’t give up and you can see that in this game. I’m just proud of the way they kept their bats going, and defense did the right things at the right times when we needed to.”
West 12, Tokay 2
The Wolf Pack rallied late for five runs in the fifth inning and five more in the sixth to claim a 12-2 win over Tokay High on Wednesday in Lodi. West pounded out 15 hits, including a home run, a double and a single for junior Ava Seguin, who batted in five runs. Freshman Bailey Dunn tripled and batted in two runs, senior Kiara Blanchard had two hits and two RBIs, sophomore Kelsie Zabaldo doubled and drove in a run, freshman Alissa Klimek doubled twice, and junior Vanessa Pierson also batted in a run.
Junior Franchesca Paz pitched six innings and gave up five hits and two unearned runs.
Los Banos 8, Mountain House 0
The Los Banos Tigers had a 4-0 lead after three innings and rallied for four more runs in the fourth to claim an 8-0 win over Mountain House on Wednesday in Los Banos. Freshman Haylie Townsley had the only two hits for the Mustangs and she also pitched four innings, giving up seven hits and eight runs, three of them earned. Freshman Luna Lopez gave up two hits and no runs over two innings.
Oakdale 12, Kimball 1
The Oakdale Mustangs held a 5-0 lead after three innings and finished the game early with a seven-run fifth inning on Wednesday at Kimball High. Junior Sophia Coronado had the Jaguars’ only hit, a double.
Millennium 21, Weston Ranch 3
The Falcons were relentless in their 21-3 win over Weston Ranch on Monday at the Tracy Learning Center.
Freshman Kaylee Carrillo went three-for-three with two doubles and batted in six runs. Freshman Jayme Aguon batted in four runs on three hits. Sophomore Alyssa Cordae had three hits and drove in a run, and sophomore Mia Hernandez doubled and batted in a run.
Freshman Hayden Faaborg pitched three innings, giving up three hits and two runs while striking out seven batters, and Aguon allowed two hits and a run over two innings.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
