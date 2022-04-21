The Tracy High varsity softball team put on a show with a statement, 11-run, opening inning before fending off the Tokay Tigers for the remainder of the game enroute to a 13-9 win at the Tracy Sports Complex on Wednesday.
From the Bulldogs’ perspective, it wouldn’t be a stretch to think that the game was all but on ice after that start. Tracy was relentless at the bottom of the first inning. The Tokay pitcher could not get the batters off the plate and a 10 point deficit so early on would be enough to demoralize most teams – but not the Tigers.
Tokay came back in the third inning with four runs to make it 11-5. Tracy promptly responded with two more at the bottom of the third to pull away. But the visitors kept chipping away. From the fourth inning onwards, the Tigers would be the only ones doing the scoring as the Bulldogs' batting efficiency dried up.
The visitors put four more runs on the board between the fifth and sixth innings in a valiant effort to complete the comeback but they just ran out of time. Tracy head coach Paulette Keeney reached into the bullpen and brought in relief pitcher, senior Hannah Schaller, to put the game to bed after Tokay continued to find joy against starting senior Reece Metal.
Metal pitched for 6 ⅓ innings, allowing 17 hits, nine runs – seven earned – and one walk. Schaller closed out the game strongly, striking out two batters and allowing no hits.
At-bat, the showtime Bulldogs put on a clinic to start the game. Senior Katelyn Bridgeman and juniors Malissa George and Ava Mendoza all had three RBI’s each. Bridgeman also had an emphatic solo home-run as one of her three runs. George had two runs and three hits. Mendoza had one run and two hits.
Elsewhere on offense, senior Vanessa Lang had two runs, two hits and one RBI. Senior Kesaia Faasisila had two runs and two hits. The remaining Bulldog runs came from seniors Lexy Melo and Krysten Correll and junior Alyssa Donovan.
The win pushed Tracy to 6-2 in the Tri-City Athletic League, just behind the undefeated Lincoln Trojans (7-0) and with another game between the two still to come later this season.
St. Mary’s 4, West 3
The West varsity softball team suffered their fourth consecutive loss with a 4-3 road defeat to the St. Mary’s Rams in Stockton on Wednesday.
The Wolf Pack trailed throughout the game, up until the sixth inning as the hosts built a healthy 3-0 lead. The West offense then came out to play with three runs at the top of the sixth to tie the game before their hearts were broken by a Rams run at the bottom of the inning to put the game out of reach.
Senior Kiara Blanchard led the Wolf Pack’s comeback attempt with an emphatic three-RBI home run that drove in juniors Franchesca Paz and Leila Vallejos to tie things up at 3-3. That was Blanchard’s lone hit of the game. Paz had two hits.
On the mound, junior Ava Seguin came close but could not stop the hosts from scoring the winning run. Seguin pitched all game allowing five hits, four runs – one earned – one walk and striking out one batter.
With the loss, West dropped to 2-7 in the Tri-City Athletic League, hanging their playoff hopes firmly in the balance.
