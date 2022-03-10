West High’s girls took an early lead and continued to pound out hits in the late innings on their way to a 9-3 win at Rio Linda High on Wednesday. The Wolf Pack was up 5-0 before Rio Linda got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning. West kept on scoring, including three runs in the sixth inning.
Junior Xienna Martinez homered and singled and batted in two runs, senior Kiara Blanchard had three hits and two RBIs, and freshman Bailey Dunn doubled twice. Junior Franchesca Paz singled twice and drove in a run and senior Claire Casados also batted in a run. Junior Ava Seguin and sophomore Aurianna Cueva also had base hits.
Paz pitched all seen innings, allowing seven hits and two runs while striking out four batters.
Mountain House 8, Edison 4
The Mountain House Mustangs went 1-1 on Wednesday on the first day of the Rainbow High School Classic at Rainbow Fields in Modesto, including an 8-4 win over Edison High in their second game of the day.
The Mustangs held a 4-1 lead after three innings. The Edison Vikings scored in the fourth and fifth innings to tie it up, and the Mustangs took the game back with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Kaiya Simmons led the Mustangs at the plate, going three-for-three including a home run, a double and five RBIs. Freshman Haylie Townsley doubled and batted in a run, junior Juliann Neri singled and drove in a run and junior Veronika Emerson also had a base hit.
Freshman Luna Lopez gave up eight hits and four runs over six innings and struck out nine batters.
Big Valley Christian 11, Mountain House 5
The Big Valley Christian Lions held an 11-0 lead over the Mustangs after three innings in the first game of the Rainbow High School Classic on Wednesday. The Mountain House bats came alive in the fourth and fifth innings to bring in five runs.
Freshman Luna Lopez had two hits and drove in a run, sophomore Marissa Donohoue tripled and batted in a run and junior Kaiya Simmons doubled and drove in a run. Juniors Veronika Emerson and Avery Pickering also had hits.
Junior starting pitcher Brooke Carpenter give up six hits and six runs in the first two innings and freshman Haylie Townsley finished the game, allowing five hits and six runs.
Tracy 3, Kimball 0
The Bulldogs got three runs from 11 hits on Tuesday in their crosstown match against Kimball High at the Tracy Sports Complex. Tracy scored a run in the third inning and two more in the fifth.
Senior Kesaia Faasisila doubled twice for Tracy, junior Ava Mendoza doubled and batted in a run, senior Katelyn Bridgeman drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and senior Krysten Correll doubled. Senior Hannah Schaller allowed three hits and struck out six batters over seven innings.
Sophomores Olivia Rinker and Bianca Quintero and freshman Paulina Sanchez got Kimball’s hits, with Sanchez hitting a double. Freshman pitchers Alexa Contreras allowed three runs, one of them earned, over six innings and she struck out five batters.
