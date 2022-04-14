Tracy 8 St. Mary’s 4
Senior Janelle Bergmann and junior Malissa George were the catalysts on offense as the Tracy varsity softball team grinded out an 8-4 win over the St. Mary’s Rams at Arnaiz Stadium in Stockton on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs led throughout the game but had to fend off a couple of approaches from their hosts – including a 4-3 fifth inning – in order to secure the win in the Tri-City Athletic League. Tracy closed out the game with a 2-0 final inning.
The aforementioned duo of Bergmann and George had another productive night at the bat. The pair recorded a home run each and were a problem that the Rams bullpen simply could not solve. George’s homer resulted in three runners being driven in. The shortstop also had one more run, as well as another hit. Along with her home run, Bergmann ended the game with two more runs, three hits and three RBI’s.
The other runs for the Bulldogs came from seniors Lexy Melo and Katelyn Bridgeman as well as junior Ava Mendoza, who also had an RBI of her own.
At the mound, senior Hannah Schaller pitched the whole game allowing seven hits, four runs – all earned – three walks and recording 11 strikeouts.
Lodi 10 West 8
The West High varsity softball team suffered a narrow 10-8 defeat at the hands of the Lodi Flames in Tracy on Wednesday.
Coming back after a gutsy victory over Tokay earlier this week, the Wolf Pack picked up where they left off in the first inning, scoring four unanswered runs. But it was the top of the second inning that was the hosts' downfall as Lodi responded with eight runs of their own.
It became a very tight affair after that and the Wolf Pack battled hard. A couple of runs at the bottom of the third and fifth innings brought the game back to level terms and a scoreless sixth left it all to play for in the clutch.
Boring games are hard to come by at West High this season. Ultimately though, the Wolf Pack came up just short as the visitors took the final inning 2-0. A tough but valuable learning experience.
Junior Franchesca Paz was in charge of dealing the cards on offense and defense for the Wolf Pack. At bat, Paz recorded three hits – including two RBI’s – and one run. On the mound, Paz pitched for six innings allowing 12 hits and 10 runs – eight of them earned – and two walks. She struck out two batters.
Elsewhere, junior Ava Seguin chipped in with two runs, one hit and one walk. Junior Xienna Martinez had a couple of RBI’s on a soft fly. The rest of the Wolf Pack runs came from seniors Kiara Blanchard and Claire Casados, junior Laila Vallejos, sophomore Aurianna Cueva and freshman Bailey Dunn.
Kimball 10 Manteca 5
A monster eight run seventh inning propelled the Kimball varsity softball team to a road win over the Manteca Buffaloes on Wednesday.
Down 5-2 and with the game on the line, the Jaguars came through under the highest of pressures to deliver a flawless final inning. Eight runs, unanswered – and a much needed victory in the Valley Oak League.
The visiting Jaguars desperately needed something to spark a comeback at the top of the seventh and head coach Justin Bigler saw multiple players step up to the plate when it mattered most. Senior Makenzie Sorensen shined brightest on offense with two runs, two hits and three RBI’s.
Sophomore Paloma Sanchez also chipped in with three RBI’s on one hit as well as a run of her own. Junior Sophia Coronado and sophomore Bianca Quintero also had a couple of RBI’s each. Quintero had a run, too.
The rest of Kimball’s runs came from freshman Kaeliana DePiero, who scored two along with three hits, sophomore Cassandra Duke and freshman Paulina Sanchez. Sophomore Olivia Rinker also scored two runs.
Freshman Alexia Contreras pitched the whole game allowing seven hits, five runs – four earned – and one walk. Contreras struck out five batters.
