Escalon’s Sam Solari emerged victorious in the annual 4th of July Ron Strmiska Memorial Firecracker 125 race for the Stockton Late Models. Solari crossed the finish line ahead of Stockton’s Jo Stearns and Kimberly Rouse.
The race, which is run yearly in honor of Strmiska — also famously known as the “Manteca Missile” — was an enthralling affair for all those in attendance.
The legendary Strmiska raced at the 99 Speedway in the 70s and won back-to-back championships in 1978 and 1979. The popular Independence Day weekend race was renamed in his honor after Strmiska passed away in 2014 and all of the drivers lived up to the name they were racing for.
The competition had a little bit of everything — yellow flags, close calls, restarts, you name it. In the end though, Solari proved to be the sharpest in the cockpit and secured the prestigious trophy.
The race was tight for the most part with Solari emerging as a favorite to win it all when he went into the lead in the 11th lap. In a comfortable lead, it seemed as though Solari would all but cruise to the victory before a spanner was thrown in the works. A yellow flag brought everyone back together for a restart in lap 56.
A red flag ensued shortly thereafter when Solari and Stearns touched, causing the rest of the pack to collide into each other in behind. Ten cars were involved in the collision but the duo battling for first stayed alive.
“I got together with Stearns and my steering wheel jerked and I missed the shift,” Solari told local reporter Dale Bosowski after the race. “I hated to see that happen but there was nothing I could do.”
In the end, the race was resumed — but not so much the competition. Solari jolted back into the lead following the restart and would not be challenged for the remaining 45 laps. The Escalon man confidently secured his second win of the season.
“This one is important,” Solari said. “The Strmiska family is one of the main reasons I got into racing. I spent a lot of time with them and I always looked up to them. All I kept thinking about was the trophy that I have in my garage for winning this race two years ago and now that I have two of them it is even cooler.”
Locally, Tracy’s Justin Philpott competed well throughout the race. Philpott started in the sixth row and advanced up as far as the seventh position before being forced into the pits for a problem with his vehicle.
Philpott crossed the finish line in 13th. Granite Bay’s John Moore and Lodi’s Brandon Diede rounded out the top five in what was a frantically thrilling day of racing at the Stockton 99 Speed Way.
