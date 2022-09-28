A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing his father multiple times during an argument at a north Tracy home Wednesday morning.
Kaylin Heefner, Tracy Police Department Public Information Officer, said police received a report of a stabbing at 11:40 a.m. in the 3400 block of Jeanette Court.
Heefner said arriving officers found a man in his late 50s to early 60s suffering from multiple stab wounds he reportedly received from his son during a dispute between the two inside the home.
Police surrounded the home and the son, in his early 20s, was taken into custody without injuries. Heefner said police are not releasing names of the victim or the suspect at this time.
The father was taken to an area hospital with what Heefner described as life-threatening injuries because of the multiple wounds.
The father and son were the only people in the house at the time of the stabbing and no one else was reported injured or involved in the incident.
Heefner said the investigation of the stabbing is ongoing.
