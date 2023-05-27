Teachers in Tracy and Mountain House will receive donations for classroom requests as part of SONIC Drive-In’s SONIC Foundation in honor of Teacher Appreciation Month.
SONIC Foundation donated $1.5 million to match all public contributions made to requests on DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.
As part of SONIC's ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the $1.5 million donation matched 50 percent of each donation made to all teacher requests.
Five classrooms from four Tracy schools received a combined donation of $395, including:
• Monica Hill at Kelly School for the project "Diverse Books Help Learners Feel Special" for pre- kindergarten through second grade
• Renee Garcia at Poet Christian School for the project "Hip Hip Hooray, Almost Graduation Day!" for pre- kindergarten through second grade
• Brie Paterson at Poet Christian School for the project "Warm-Up Time" for third through fifth grades
• Leslie Garcia at McKinley Elementary School for the project "We Love Science in TK!" for pre- kindergarten through second grade
• Megan Basler at South/West Park Elementary School for the project "Hitting the Books" for third through fifth grades
Mountain House teachers from Questa Elementary School received a combined donation of $137, including:
• Dawn Myers for the project "Book Shopping Bliss" for third through fifth grades
• Shannon Reed for the project "Small Group Book Club" for sixth through eighth grades
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
