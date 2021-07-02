Teaming up with other City of Tracy departments, including the Tracy Police Department, the South County Fire Authority says it is increasing its engagement with the public to educate residents on the dangers of illegal fireworks through social media and video public service announcements.
With this year being one of the driest summers to date, the concern over fireworks being a catalyst for wildfires has greatly increased as a result.
“This time of year is always a challenge for the fire service in general – for the South County Fire Authority and the Tracy area,” said South County Fire Chief Randall Bradley. “It seems to me that fireworks are becoming more prevalent, not less prevalent, and the availability of them from out of state, out of country, it seems like that there's just more and more each year. We're trying to change that trend through a public education campaign and, also, greater enforcement.”
Enforcement for illegal fireworks has increased in both the city and county level. Last week, as reported in the Tracy Press, the Tracy Police Department confiscated over 300 pounds of illegal fireworks within the city limits. On Tuesday during a live press conference, San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow announced that the county’s Fireworks Task force recovered over 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks throughout the county in the month of June and has so far sent 27 individual cases – including 10 felonies – to the District Attorney’s Office.
Also confiscated in these cases were eight handguns, including one that had been reported stolen, one rifle with no serial numbers, 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 1 ounce of cocaine, 77 mature marijuana plants in an illegal grow, 37 pounds of processed marijuana, 87 pre-rolls (marijuana cigarettes), 22.5 pounds of illegal marijuana edibles, and 3 pounds of cannabis wax.
“When they’re selling this stuff, they’re not selling it just putting money in their pocket and food on the table. They’re turning this around to buy drugs and guns and to grow weed and all kinds of stuff in our community,” said Withrow.
Serving as the backdrop for the Sheriff’s press conference was the 1.5 tons of confiscated fireworks from those 27 cases, which surrounded members from Sheriff’s office as they spoke of the severity of the offenses. According to the Sheriff’s office, illegal fireworks are responsible for fires, injuries, and property damage, and can come with a penalty of up to a year in jail, and a fine of up to $50,000.
“The big thing is to let folks know that it's not acceptable, that it’s not socially acceptable, and that it creates risks to the community,” said Bradley. “People need to understand those risk, understand the emergencies that are associated with those risks, and we’re asking folks to be aware and to discourage their neighbors, their friends, and their relatives from using illegal fireworks.”
Bradley said that low fuel moistures, high winds and high temperatures creates the “perfect storm” for fires.
“Those combustibles are just looking for that spark, and that's what illegal fireworks can do: create that spark. And we could have very significant fires under these conditions,” Bradley said.
Emergency response is also a big priority for South County Fire. On the July 4 holiday, SCFA plans to schedule additional staff and provide more resources for its overhead positions and management team to hopefully mitigate looming fire threats.
“My biggest concern is that this is becoming socially acceptable and people treat it like they're going five miles an hour over the speed limit and that, ‘well it's maybe illegal, but it's not unethical,’ and we have to change that trend,” said Bradley. “We need to make sure that you know this is an ethical moral dilemma for us. We need to get the word out that these things can do a lot of damage and in a lot of different ways.”
Contact Brianna Guillory at bguillory@tracypress.com or 209-830-4229.
