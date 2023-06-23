Participants in Tracy’s annual Mexican Independence Day fiesta in September are being sought.
This year’s fiesta will be held on Sept. 16, the same date in 1810 that Mexico started seeking its independence from Spain.
The fiesta, sponsored by the South Side Community Organization, will start off with a parade at 10 a.m. and continue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.at Lincoln Park with food, entertainment, speeches recounting Mexican history, games and crafts.
Parade participants, food vendors and fiesta sponsors are needed to carry out fiesta activities. Those interested in taking part in the fiesta are asked to contact Ruth Acosta at (209) 914-2092.
