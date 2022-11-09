Two men from Southern California are in custody in connection with at least two gas station robberies that that occurred on Oct. 30 in Tracy.
A news release from the Tracy Police Department on Tuesday identified Reynaldo Parsons, 31 and Bruce Nelson, 34, as the suspects for a series of armed robberies that began in south Tracy.
At 12:21 p.m. that day, Tracy Police received a 911 call for a robbery that had just occurred at a gas station in the 500 block of West Valpico Road.
Police responded to the area, but the robbers were gone when officers arrived.
A few hours later, at 5:30 p.m., the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department received a call for a robbery in the 7000 block of West 11th Street. The suspect in the robbery on West 11th Street matched the description of a suspect in the earlier robbery on Valpico Road.
Following that report a Tracy Police officer was patrolling gas stations just in case the robbers attempted another hold-up.
While the officer was at a gas station in the 800 block of South Tracy Boulevard at about 6 p.m., he saw a man wearing all black clothing, gloves and full facial covering that matched the description from the earlier robberies, and the man was approaching the door to the station.
At some point the man noticed the police officer and returned to a waiting vehicle that fled to a nearby neighborhood.
Police officers stopped the car and took Parson and Nelson into custody.
Crime scene technicians and detectives from the General Investigations Bureau investigated the car and recovered money linked to the earlier robberies and a handgun the suspect used.
Parsons and Nelson were taken to the San Joaquin County Jail and are both being held with out bail on charges including second degree robbery, use of a firearm. Conspiracy to commit a crime and felon possessing a firearm and ammunition.
They are both scheduled to appear Thursday morning in the Manteca Branch of the San Joaquin County Superior Court.
