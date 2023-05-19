Three Tracy students were honored for their academic work at the Southern New Hampshire University for the winter term.
Sebastian Silveria and Francheska Wee were named to the Presidents List with Ranvir Kaur was named to the Dean’s List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List with undergraduate students earning a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List.
Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer. The winter term at SNHU runs from January to May.
Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution serving more than 170,000 students worldwide with approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.
