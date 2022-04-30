Sow A Seed Community Foundation has launched the new Full Circle Assessment Program for youths facing emotional, behavioral or mental health concerns.
The new program will feature individual counseling, treatment planning, assessments, case management, mentoring, family support and peer support groups in sessions from their office at 42 W. Eighth Street.
The program will conduct assessments to determine the level of emotional, behavioral, or mental health issues to address.
As part of the program group sessions will help youths with a mentor with continuous support from an adult and give families access to a counselor that will address any barriers that stop the success of both youth and their parents or guardians.
The Full Circle Assessment Program is supported by a grant with the Kaiser Permanente Northern California Community Benefit Programs. The assessment program will serve youth in Tracy and surrounding communities.
Anyone interested in the program can contact Sow A Seed and register at (209) 229- 4559 or smartin@sowaseedcf.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
