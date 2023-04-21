Outstanding youth mentors and volunteers were recognized for their accomplishments during the Sow A Seed Community Foundation’s 2023 Youth Service Awards announced Tuesday evening at the Kimball High Theater.
Nominations were submitted to the organization by community members and peers. Political leaders including Mayor Nancy Young, San Joaquin County District Supervisor Robert Rickman, State Senator Susan Eggman and Congressman Josh Harder joined Sow A Seed as they recognized the award winners for giving their time and talent to youth in Tracy.
The foundation provides mentoring and mental health services and social-emotional learning programs to youth in schools and community settings.
Children are connected with caring adult mentors, mental health specialists, and licensed clinicians in a stigma-free environment so they are able to build their skills and access the care and services they need.
Awards were given to both youth and adults in the following categories:
• Outstanding Youth Volunteer 18 years or younger – Harleen Kaur. Kaur was recognized for her work in her roles as President of the Feminist Club, Youth Advisory Commissioner, Rollin Rec programs, School Site Council student representative and California’s Youth Advocacy Board of Directors.
• Outstanding Adult Volunteer – Dotty Nygard. Nygard was honored for her work with Trips for Kids, the Community Garden at the Housing Authority of San Joaquin, Tracy Bike Life Youth Program and her support and fundraising efforts for many non-profits in the Tracy Community.
• Director’s Choice Award – Peter Raggsdale. Raggsdale was recognized for his efforts Housing Authority of San Joaquin providing support for youth programs and his support and fundraising efforts for non-profits in the Tracy Community.
• Outstanding Youth Mentor 18 years or younger- Giovanni Vasquez and Rosselin Villagomez. Both were recognized for their time and efforts with the Homework Club Program and the Summer Program at the Community Partnership for Families Tracy Family Resource Center.
• Outstanding Adult Mentor-Jenni Payton Moore. Payton Moore was recognized for her more than 20 years of service to youth as a Tracy Unified School District security officer, her work with Gril Scouts and as a trusted caring adult role model.
