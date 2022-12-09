Editor:
Ding! Ding! Ding! We have a special award winner for the “most inaccurate Tracy Press letter to the editor for the entire 21st century.”
And the winner is Mary Andrade, who on Oct. 7 wrote, “This (the high gas prices are) not Biden’s fault in any way shape or form.”
Oh yes they are and have been. In 2020, Biden said, “No more drilling, including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period. It ends.”
When a president vows to destroy the U.S. oil and gas industry – and takes dozens of steps to do just that – there is no way he isn’t responsible for the higher prices that result.
Almost everything that Andrade wrote was wrong and borderline ridiculous.
Andrade claims the GOP owns ALL of the U.S. oil and gas industry. Wrong, it’s owned by shareholders who are Democrats, independents and Republicans.
Andrade then argued that the California Public Utilities Commission is managed by the GOP. That claim is wrong again and a total joke. There are five commissioners on the state PUC – all of them appointed by Democrat Governors Gavin Newsom and Jerry Brown.
The American Energy Alliance has tracked down 125 specific actions that the Biden Administration and the Democratic Congress have taken to slow down or stop oil production in America. Let that sink in – Biden and Rep. Josh Harder have supported hurting drivers and raising gas prices in 125 separate ways.
While the GOP doesn’t own the oil industry, the Democrats do own Planned Parenthood. Since Andrade seems to be a big-time Democrat, it’s worth noting that her party has helped end the lives of 60 million babies. Those actions have dishonored God and been hurtful to our nation.
Elizabeth Best, Tracy
