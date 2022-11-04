Editor,
It pains my heart to see the divisiveness plaguing our nation rearing its ugly head in our community. The right and the left demonize one another as being the destroyers of our liberty. But do they know what liberty is?
Judge Learned Hand, a famous federal judge, in a speech in 1944 tried to explain what liberty was:
"Liberty lies in the hearts of men and women; when it dies there, no constitution, no law, no court can save it. ... While it lies there, it needs no constitution, no law, no court to save it. And what is this liberty which must lie in the hearts of men and women? It is not the ruthless, the unbridled will; it is not freedom to do as one likes. That is the denial of liberty and leads straight to its overthrow. A society in which men recognize no check upon their freedom soon becomes a society where freedom is the possession of a savage few ....
“What, then, is the spirit of liberty? ... The spirt of liberty is the spirit which is not too sure that it is right; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which seeks to understand the minds of other men and women; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which weighs their interests alongside its own without bias; the spirit of liberty remembers that not even a sparrow falls to earth unheeded; the spirit of liberty is the spirit of Him who, near two thousand years ago, taught mankind a lesson that it never learned, but has never quite forgotten - that there may be a kingdom where the least shall be heard and considered side by side with the greatest."
Will America remain the land of liberty for all or the few?
It's your call.
Steve Nicolaou, Tracy
