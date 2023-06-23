Nominations for the April 2024 Tracy Sports Hall of Fame inductees must be submitted to the selection committee by Oct. 1, the organization’s committee has decided.
Sending nominations to the hall of fame’s updated web page — tracysportshof.org. — is best way to receive nomination forms, according to Dave Auchard, selection committee chairman.
Inductees can be individuals, teams or families.
The Tracy Sports Hall of Fame induction dinners are held every two years. Last year’s dinner had record attendance, and next year’s dinner will be on April 20, again at the Tracy Elks Lodge.
