Local wrestling teams have qualified 21 athletes to compete at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters tournament this weekend in Stockton. They include 12 girls and nine boys. Masters competition begins on Friday at Stockton Arena and concludes on Saturday, with the top six qualifying for the California Interscholastic Federation championships on Feb 25 and 26 in Bakersfield.
Eight boys from Tracy and West high schools qualified at the SJS Division 1 tournament on Saturday at Elk Grove High School.
The top competitor among them was West High junior Robert Lopez, winning all four of his matches to claim the gold medal in the 126-pound class. Lopez opened with a first-period pin (1:38) and then won two matches by decision (4-0 and 5-3) and defeated Ahmad Lewis from Franklin High of Elk Grove on a third-period pin (5:00).
Also qualifying from West High was junior Micah Viloria (113). He went 4-1 for the tournament and placed third. West senior Jaron Chavarria (195) went 2-2 and placed seventh, West freshman Emilio Rodriguez (106) went 2-3 and placed eighth, and West senior Limberg Flores (285) went 2-3 and placed eighth.
Leading Tracy High’s qualifiers was senior Anthony Nunes with a second-place finish in the 138-pound bracket. Nunes went 3-1 for the day, winning his first two matches by third-period pin (5:11 and 5:01) and winning his semifinal match on a 9-7 decision. He then faced Dylan Marlowe of Lincoln High in the final, with Marlowe winning it on a 9-2 decision. Marlowe also defeated Nunes on a 2-0 decision in the Tri-City Athletic League final on Feb. 5.
Also advancing for Tracy will be junior Darrian Marieiro (152) and sophomore Jason Kim (145) who both went 3-2 and placed seventh.
Three more West wrestlers who qualified for the division level, including senior Kyler Hickman (220) junior Luke Chan (154) and junior Angel Rodriguez (162), and Tracy sophomores Maximillian Cornejo (134) and Spencer Lanning (162) did not compete Saturday.
Kimball High sent six wrestlers went to the SJS Division 3 tournament at Vista del Lago High in Folsom. Junior Ricardo Hernandez (172) went 3-3 for the day and placed sixth and will advance to the Masters meet.
SJS Girls South Tournament
Two local girls won gold medals at Saturday’s Sac-Joaquin Section Girls South tournament on Saturday at Central Valley High School in Ceres.
Mountain House senior Kalaynah Gooden (133) went 3-0 and placed first in her class. She won all of her matches on first-period pins (0:46, 0:22 and 0:58).
West High junior Kalila Shrive (162) went 4-0 and placed first in her class, starting with a second-period pin (3:34), a third-period pin (5:19) in the quarterfinals, and a third-period pin (4:58) in the semifinals. She won the championship match on an injury default.
Mountain House has four more girls who qualified for the SJS Masters meet by placing in the top eight. Senior Jayen Knox (172) went 2-1 and placed second, junior Meiko Lee (128) went 3-2 and placed fourth, sophomore Danica Savseda (139) went 2-2 and placed fourth, and junior Veronika Emerson (123) went 3-3 and placed sixth.
West has two more girls who will advance, including junior Isabel Garcia-Lule (103) who went went 4-1 for the day and placed third, and junior Remus Kubik (152) went 3-2 and placed seventh. Tracy High senior Virginia Metge (118) went 4-2 and placed seventh, Tracy freshman Hannah Silbernagel (123) went 3-2 and placed seventh, and Tracy senior Alysse Leanos (128) went 3-2 and placed eighth. Kimball senior Lexi Reese (111) went 2-3 and placed eighth.
