Millennium 62, Venture Academy 12
The Falcons got contributions from everyone on the roster in Millennium’s 62-12 win over Venture Academy Tuesday at Kimball High.
Millennium’s defensive efforts kept Venture Academy scoreless in the first quarter, and the Falcons held a 28-7 lead at the half.
Senior Kaleena Orlanes led the way for Millennium with a game-high 17 points, junior Maliyah Hutchinson contributed 11 points and sophomore Giovanna Chukwuma added 10 points for the Falcons.
Mountain House 37, Lathrop 24
The Mountain House girls traveled to Lathrop High to take a 37-224 win over the Spartans on Friday.
The Mustangs held the Spartans scoreless in the first quarter. Sophomore Sariah Fobert's aggressiveness around the basket led to four free throws and a put-back that gave the Mustangs a 7-0 lead. Senior Maya Gorman led the Mustangs with four points in the second quarter, and juniors Elani Khoe and Sophia Gonzalez contributed two points each to bring the Mustangs a 15-6 halftime lead.
The third quarter was a battle with every rebound and loose ball contested. The Spartans pulled within four points before Mustangs Coach Reno Ursal called timeout to help the girls gather their focus. The Mustangs returned for a 6-0 run led by sophomore Cayla Alvarez's layup, freshman Niara Mangrum's drive to the bucket and Fobert's fast break layup.
The Mustangs put the game away in the fourth quarter with a 14-7 run led by Fobert's six points in the quarter and sophomore Taylor McCutchen's strong rebounding.
Fobert led the Mustang offense with 13 points, Gorman scored 10 points, Alvarez scored four points, and 4 pts and McCutchen sank a timely three-point shot in the second half.
Lathrop 36, Mountain House 35
The Mountain House Mustangs and Lathrop Spartans battled it out on April 29 at Mountain House High, with Lathrop edging the Mustangs 36-35.
The Mustangs climbed uphill the entire game as the Spartans kept the pressure on. Lathrop led 6-3 at the end of the first quarter, and the slugfest continued as both teams locked down on defense to make it a 12-10 game in Lathrop’s favor at the half.
The Spartans hit a pair of three-point shots in third quarter as they took a 29-19 lead. The Mustangs charged back in the fourth, tying the game 35-35. The Spartans took a 36-35 lead on a free throw, leaving the Mustangs down by one point with the ball with 8 seconds left in the game. The Spartans played tight defense when Maya Gorman drove the length of the floor before passing to freshman Niara Mangrum. Two Spartans defenders converged forcing a held ball as time ran out.
Mustangs sophomore Cayla Alvarez scored 11 points and pulled in 17 rebounds in her first varsity start. Sophomore Sariah Fobert had eight points and nine rebounds on her 16th birthday. Mangrum had six points and 11 rebounds and freshman Lauren Ela Estrella contributed six key points in the fourth quarter.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
