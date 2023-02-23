Several Millennium High student athletes were rewarded with Central California Athletic Alliance (CCAA) All-League selections after a solid season for the school was capped off with the girls basketball and boys soccer teams making the playoffs.
The Lady Falcons had one of the best campaigns in program history on the court, winning the CCAA title with a 10-1 record and reaching the second round of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 5 playoffs.
After battling with the Big Valley Christian Lions all year and just pipping them to the league championship, the Falcons suffered a tough 34-31 home defeat to end their playoff run. However, four players were still recognized for their terrific efforts in league play.
Junior guard Nichole Clark and sophomore forward Synia Hunt both made the All-CCAA first team. Clark led the team in scoring with 11 points per game while Hunt was a major contributor on both sides of the ball, leading the team in rebounds with 10 per game.
Senior forward Kiana Ablaza made the All-CCAA second team. Junior guard and multi-sport athlete Jocelyn Hernandez received an honorable mention after leading the team in steals with three per game.
The boys soccer team competed for CCAA glory right until the very end and finished second with an 11-2-3 record. Unfortunately for the Falcons, though, their performance was rewarded with the No. 8 seed in Division 6 and leading to a quick exit at the hands of the top seeded Denair in a 6-1 loss.
The campaign as a whole, however, was a great experience for the still young team led by head coach Darlha Canas with freshman Dario Kristo and junior Josh Williams both selected to the All-CCAA first team. Junior Nicolas Valencia and freshman Leo Kriston received honorable mentions.
The girls varsity soccer team just missed out on a playoff berth, finishing fourth in the CCAA with an 8-4-2 record but with two players making the All-CCAA first team.
Sophomore Demetriana Nunez had a terrific season in front of goal, leading the team with 17 goals to go along with six assists (second on team). She made the first team alongside senior Aurora Thompson who led the team in assists with 8 and steals with 103 on the year.
Senior Danikah Nunez and freshman Maille Murray both received honorable mentions. Third-year head coach Doug Thompson was named the CCAA Coach of the Year.
The boys basketball team had a bit of an underwhelming campaign, finishing 8-18 overall and 3-7 in CCAA – good enough for fourth place.
However, senior forward Jeremiah Bello had himself a solid season, leading the team in field goal percentage at 42% and trailing just senior guard Jordan Flores (11.7 ppg) in scoring with 10.4 points per game – granting him an All-CCAA first team selection. Senior forward Vivek Cherian received an honorable mention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.