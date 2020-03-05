The Alternativo Futbol Club USA 08 Red team placed first in the Premier 1 (9-16) bracket at the NorCal Premier Soccer State Cup. The championship game, a 1-0 win over San Juan Spirits, was played Feb. 22 at Mary Grogan Community Park in Modesto. The win makes the Red team the ninth-place overall team out of 175 Northern California 12-and-under teams. Front, from left, Alivia Petersen, Nicole Lopez, Tressa Nuno, Lucia Behnam, Maya Behnam and Gabriela Heredia; back, from left, Charlotte Andrus, Sofia Wright, Jocelyn O’Dell, Nicole Navarro, Olivia Sams, Olivia Colmenero and coach Arturo Colmenero.
Alternativo team delivers top performance
Bob Brownne
Sports editor at the Tracy Press
