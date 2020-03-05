Alternativo team delivers top performance

The Alternativo Futbol Club USA 08 Red team placed first in the Premier 1 (9-16) bracket at the NorCal Premier Soccer State Cup. The championship game, a 1-0 win over San Juan Spirits, was played Feb. 22 at Mary Grogan Community Park in Modesto. The win makes the Red team the ninth-place overall team out of 175 Northern California 12-and-under teams. Front, from left, Alivia Petersen, Nicole Lopez, Tressa Nuno, Lucia Behnam, Maya Behnam and Gabriela Heredia; back, from left, Charlotte Andrus, Sofia Wright, Jocelyn O’Dell, Nicole Navarro, Olivia Sams, Olivia Colmenero and coach Arturo Colmenero.

 Courtesy photo

