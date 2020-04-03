With the high school sports season on hold indefinitely, some coaches have encouraged their athletes to stay active with home workouts.
Tracy High swim coach Lauren Koury said she keeps in contact with swimmers online, including a Friday video conference on the Zoom app with 71 team members. Team members then challenged each other to post photos of their home workouts.
The West High track and field team also called on its athletes to post workout routines for all to see, and coach T.J. Williams expects to see regular videos from Wolf Pack athletes.
