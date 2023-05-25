The Tracy High baseball team just missed out on a playoff berth in head coach Ted Muniz’s first year in charge, however six Bulldogs still impressed enough to be recognized with All-League selections in the Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL).

Senior Daniel Behrmann led the way all spring, helping the Bulldogs to a 16-8, 7-8 TCAL record — good for fourth place in the final standings.

