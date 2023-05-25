The Tracy High baseball team just missed out on a playoff berth in head coach Ted Muniz’s first year in charge, however six Bulldogs still impressed enough to be recognized with All-League selections in the Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL).
Senior Daniel Behrmann led the way all spring, helping the Bulldogs to a 16-8, 7-8 TCAL record — good for fourth place in the final standings.
Behrmann made the All-League First Team after leading the league in batting average (.485), on base percentage (.604), slugging percentage (.676) and stolen bases (24). He was second in TCAL in runs with 28. Behrmann had 11 doubles on the year.
Senior Jordan Hall was the only other Bulldog on the All-League First Team after leading the ‘Dogs in RBIs with 16. He was second on the team in batting average (.397), on base percentage (.494) and hits (25). He had 17 runs on the campaign. He was 3rd in TCAL in batting average with .397.
Sophomore standout Jace Johnson had a breakout year on the Tracy mound, earning himself an All-League 2nd Team selection. Johnson led the team with a 1.25 earned run average in nine appearances. The second-year ace gave up just seven earned runs and 20 hits over 39.1 innings pitched. He had a record of four wins and two losses and led the team in strikeouts with 50.
Junior Tony Romano also made the second team after notching up 14 RBIs on 21 hits and with a .428 slugging percentage. He had one of the ‘Dogs’ two home runs on the year.
Senior Jacob Jones had the other homer. He received an All-TCAL honorable mention. A double threat, Jones was second on the team with a 2.23 earned run average. He had a record of five wins and two losses with 43 strikeouts in 47 innings pitch. He gave up 15 earned runs and 47 hits.
On offense, Jones had 19 hits and 15 RBIs to go along with 15 runs and six doubles on the year. Senior Josh Celestine also received an honorable mention after notching up 16 hits, nine RBIs and six runs in the spring.
