Millennium 11, Linden 1
The Falcons had a big second inning at Linden on Friday. The Millennium batters tallied seven of their runs in the second on the way to their 11-1 win over five innings. The Falcons’ nine hits included two bases hits with three RBIs for senior Miles Brown. Senior Chad Maciel doubled and batted in two runs, junior Diego Ruiz had two hits and senior Anthony Gonzalez also drove in a run.
Senior starting Alijah Gandall gave up one hit and no runs over two innings, senior Amir Nabi allowed a hit and no runs over two innings, and junior Christian Sanderford gave up two hits and a run over one inning.
Lincoln 14, Tracy 3
The Lincoln Trojans opened with a six-run rally on April 1 and kept on scoring to get the 14-3 win in five innings at Monte Vista Middle School. Tracy’s five hits included two for junior Drew Giannini and one each for senior Kyle Corona and sophomores Josh Cortinas and Jacob Jones, and junior Drew Frederick batted in a run. Giannini started on the mound and gave up five hits and 10 runs, only two of them earned, over 1 2/3 innings. Senior Clayton Delong allowed eight hits and four runs, three of them earned, over 3 1/3 innings.
Tokay 16, West 4
Tokay took a four-run lead in the first inning on April 1 in Lodi, and West came back with three runs in the second inning. The Tokay Tigers kept scoring to get the 16-4 win. West’s four base hits included two for junior Michael Marin, who also batted in a run. Senior Chris Chan had a hit and drove in two runs, senior Ryan Villena also had a base hit and an RBI, and junior Devin Smith also got a hit.
Sophomore starting pitcher Andrew Simms gave up seven hits and eight runs over two innings. Junior Dallin Silcox allowed a hit and a run in one inning, and Smith gave up three hits and five runs, only one of them earned.
