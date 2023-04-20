The Tracy High baseball team finally got their first win of Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) play last week when they took down the Tokay High Tigers 10-4 on Friday.
Improving to 1-5 in TCAL at the time, the Bulldogs were able to break their unfortunate start to league play after a very promising pre-season with an encouraging offensive display against a very solid Tigers pitching corp.
Senior Josh Celestine and junior Ronin Contreras set the tone on offense with a couple of RBIs each. Celestine went 1-3 with a run, Contreras went 1-4 with two runs. Junior Tony Romano hit well as he went 3-4 for one RBI and two runs. Senior Jordan Hall scored two runs.
The ‘Dogs deployed a pitching duo of sophomore Jace Johnson and Hall against the Tigers, holding Tokay to 10 hits. Hall pitched for four innings allowing eight of them along with four earned runs and two strikeouts. Johnson pitched for three innings allowing two hits and one walk while striking out one.
Senior Jacob Jones went 2-4 for one RBI and two runs – including a solo homer. Senior Daniel Behrmann went 2-4 with one run.
Tracy then turned around and set off for a short trip to Stockton to face the St. Mary’s High Rams – who are in a three-team tie for first place in TCAL with an updated record of 5-2 after defeating the Bulldogs 7-2 on Monday.
The ‘Dogs started off well. The Rams took a 2-0 lead out of the first two innings before Tracy equalized at the top of the third with a two run half inning. However, the Rams were able to get one back at the bottom of the third – which proved to be the game winning score.
St. Mary’s held Tracy to seven hits while connecting with 15 of their own for six RBIs. They added two more unanswered runs in both the fourth and sixth inning for the win.
Hall went 2-3 for one RBI for the Bulldogs. Romano went 1-3 for one RBI including a double. Senior Josh Cortinas went 2-3 including a double.
Out on the mound, Jones pitched for four innings allowing 10 hits, five earned runs and two walks to go along with three strikeouts. Senior Auston Oneto pitched for two innings allowing four hits, two earned runs and one walk while striking out one.
