The Bulldogs hosted the Mountain House High Mustangs on Saturday at Monte Vista Middle School, with Tracy taking the 4-2 win. The Bulldogs logged eight base hits, including two each for seniors Trevor DeBie and Kyle Corona and junior Drew Giannini, with Corona batting in two runs and DeBie and sophomore Daniel Behrmann also driving in runs.
The Mustangs recorded six hits, including two each for juniors Tyler Hingco and Joseph Higgins, with seniors Taylor Yuki and Miguel Lomeli batting in the Mustangs’ runs.
Tracy sophomore Jacob Jones pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowed two runs and he struck out four batters. Sophomore Nick Ramirez and senior Matt Canada each pitched an inning of relief and allowed no hits or runs.
Mountain House High starting pitcher Yuki went six innings and gave up four runs, two of them earned, and struck out 10 Tracy batters.
Millennium 15, Franklin 2
The Falcons scored in all four innings in their 15-2 mercy rule win against Franklin High on Saturday at the Tracy Learning Center. Millennium’s batters knocked out 13 base hits over four innings, including three each for seniors Miles Brown and Caden Duke and junior Diego Ruiz, with a triple and three RBIs for Brown and a double and three RBIs for Duke. Senior Jacey Zuniga contributed two doubles and he drove in five runs.
Senior Jason Piazza pitched two innings and gave up one hit and a run while striking out three batters. Junior Brandon Locke and senior Chad Maciel combined for three innings of relief and gave up one hit each.
Lodi 8, Mountain House 2
The Mustangs were held to four hits on Friday as they traveled to Lodi, taking the 8-2 loss. Senior Miguel Lomeli had two hits and batted in two runs, and senior Taylor Yuki and sophomore Cameron Valentine also had base hits.
Junior Chase Patrizio pitched five innings and allowed seven hits and eight runs, two of them earned, and junior Tyler Hingco pitched an inning of relief.
Kimball 7, Weston Ranch 0
In a game dedicated to Emmett Lee, one of Lee’s pupils, Israel Velazquez, threw a seven-inning no-hitter, allowing just two walks while striking out 11 batters. Velasquez went one-for-two at the plate with two RBIs. Jared Sawyer doubled and batted in a run and Anthony Vasquez had a hit and an RBI.
Lodi 4, Tracy 3
Both Tracy and Lodi scored in the seventh inning to put their game into extra inning on April 8 in Lodi. Lodi finished it on a walkoff in the bottom of the ninth to get the 4-3 win.
The Bulldogs totaled nine base hits, including two each for seniors Trevor DeBie and Kyle Corona and sophomore Daniel Behrmann. DeBie’s hits including a double and he drove in a run, and junior Drew Giannini and senior Shane Bowen also batted in runs.
Junior starting pitcher Cooper Wilcox went 8 1/3 innings and allowed nine hits and four runs while striking out four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.