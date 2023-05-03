The Tracy High baseball team scored in every inning on Monday afternoon at West High as they claimed enemy territory in the first of a three-game season ending series with a 13-3 win over the Wolf Pack.
After an outstanding pre-season (8-0), the Bulldogs suffered to start Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) play. They lost eight of their opening nine games to all but concede all hopes of securing a playoff berth. However, a late season surge has Tracy ending on a high under first year head coach Ted Muniz.
The trampling of the Wolf Pack was the ‘Dogs’ fourth straight win, improving their league record to 5-8 after sweeping the Lodi High Flames -- including back-to-back 2-0 shutouts -- last week. In that, they also handed their crosstown rivals their 15th straight loss in all competitions. West sit at the bottom of the TCAL standings at 0-13.
“We played well as a team,” Muniz told the Tracy Press in the aftermath. “We had timely hits and we played good defense. (Senior) Daniel Behrmann, (junior) Wyatt Brandt and (junior) Ronin Contreras provided a punch at the plate and (sophomore) Jace Johnson has come a long way (on the mound).”
The young Johnson got the start for Tracy to tip off the series and held the fort strongly for 3.2 innings. The Bulldogs built an 8-0 lead by the time the game had reached the middle of the fourth.
At the time, Johnson was pitching well and he ended up holding the Wolf Pack hitless even when some errors started creeping in. The second-year player struck out nine and allowed two runs – one earned – before being relieved by Contreras due to having walked too many batters (5).
“(Johnson) didn’t have his best stuff on Monday, but I believe the wind was a factor,” Muniz said. “Contreras relieved him and did a good job.”
The junior saw out the game for the ‘Dogs as he pitched for 3.1 innings and allowed four hits and one earned run while walking two and striking out seven.
Seniors Andrew Simms and Chris Inigo and sophomore Jovin Atwal were the only hosts able to muster up hits against the Tracy bullpen.
Simms went 2-3 for one RBI and one run. Inigo went 1-4 for one RBI. Atwal went 1-2 for one RBI. West finally got on the scoreboard at the bottom of the fourth with two runs. Senior Angel Souza and junior Hernaldo Bolanos IV had a run each.
The hosts were able to add one more at the bottom of the sixth but their efforts were simply not enough to make any serious threats to Tracy – who were relentless on offense and just kept on scoring.
The Bulldogs connected with 15 hits as a team and were led by Behrmann who went 3-4 for one RBI, a double, and three runs. Brandt also connected with three hits on five plate visits for one RBI and two runs. Contreras went 2-4, both doubles, for two RBIs and one run.
Elsewhere, senior Jordan Hall had a prolific offensive display as he went 2-3 for three RBIs and two runs. Sophomore Elijah Gutierrez, senior Josh Cortinas and senior Trevor Jennings all chipped in with an RBI apiece. Junior Tony Romano had two RBIs and two runs on one hit. Junior David Madrid went 1-2 with two runs.
The Wolf Pack ran a three man pitching group out of their bullpen. Atwal got the start and pitched for 4.1 innings allowing eight hits, six runs – two earned – and two walks while striking out two.
Junior Jeffery Navarro-Lynch relieved Atwal and pitched for 1.2 innings allowing five hits, six earned runs and four walks. Senior Emiliano Nolasco pitched for one inning to wrap things up and allowed no hits, one run and one walk.
The series will continue and end with a double-header at Monte Vista Middle School fields on Wednesday. Game two on Tuesday was postponed due to rain.
