The Tracy High baseball team scored in every inning on Monday afternoon at West High as they claimed enemy territory in the first of a three-game season ending series with a 13-3 win over the Wolf Pack. 

After an outstanding pre-season (8-0), the Bulldogs suffered to start Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) play. They lost eight of their opening nine games to all but concede all hopes of securing a playoff berth. However, a late season surge has Tracy ending on a high under first year head coach Ted Muniz.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.