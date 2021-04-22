Tracy 12, Lincoln 9
The Bulldogs came up with four runs in the seventh inning to overcome Lincoln’s 9-8 lead and claim a 12-9 win on Tuesday in Stockton.
Tracy’s batters totaled 16 base hits, including a home run for senior Cameron Pereira, who drove in two runs, and three doubles for sophomore Daniel Behrmann. Senior Kyle Corona went three-for-three and batted in three runs, and junior Drew Giannini drove in two runs.
Junior Cooper Wilcox pitched all seven innings and allowed nine hits and nine runs, seven of them earned runs, and he struck out five batters.
Mountain House 15, Beyer 2
The Mustang batters attacked early in their 15-2 win at home against Beyer High of Modesto on Tuesday. The Mountain House team totaled 15 base hits, including a home run for junior Tyler Hingco, who drove in three runs. Sophomore Cameron Valentine knocked out three hits, including two triples, and he batted in two runs, sophomore Roy Gardner tripled, doubled and singled and also drove in a run. Senior Miguel Lomeli contributed two hits and three RBIs, and sophomore Ny'zaiah Thompson tripled and singled.
Starting pitcher Taylor Yuki gave up one hit and no runs over four innings while striking out six batters, and junior Armando Ponce-Torres gave up two hits and two runs in one inning.
Millennium 14, Big Valley Christian 4
The Falcons rallied for six runs in the first inning and five more in the second on their way to a 14-4 win over Big Valley Christian on Tuesday at the Tracy Learning Center. Senior Jacey Zuniga homered and doubled twice, dring in four of the Falcons’ runs, and senior Jason Piazza went four-for-four, including a double and two RBIs. Seniors Anthony Gonzalez, Caden Duke and David Martinez contributed two hits each.
Piazza pitched all five innings and allowed four hits and four runs while striking out eight batters.
Mountain House 11, Amador 7
The Amador Buffaloes overcame the Mountain House Mustangs’ early 4-0 lead with runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but the Mustang answered with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to get the 11-7 win on Saturday at Mountain House High.
The Mustangs banged out 10 base hits, including three for sophomore Ny'zaiah Thompson, who batted in two runs, and junior Casey Yuki also drove in two runs. Sophomore Jordan Rimando-Fabro and seniors Taylor Yuki and Miguel Lomeli also had hits and RBIs.
Junior starting pitcher Chase Patrizio allowed seven hits and five runs, three of them earned, and struck out five batters over five innings. Casey Yuki gave up four hits and two runs in one inning, and senior Taylor Yuki finished the game, allowing one hit and no runs.
Bear Creek 7, Tracy 1
The Bear Creek Bruins limited the Tracy batters to no runs through six innings as the Bruins claimed a 7-1 win on Saturday at Monte Vista Middle School.
Junior Drew Frederick got one of Tracy’s three hits and batted in the Bulldogs’ only run in the seventh inning, and junior Drew Giannini and senior Shane Bowen also had base hits.
Sophomore starting pitcher Jacob Jones gave up eight hits and four runs over 4 2/3 innings and go the loss, and seniors Clayton Delong and Nick Ramirez and junior Matt Canada all pitched relief, with the Bruins scoring three unearned runs off of Canada in the seventh inning.
Millennium 10, Turlock Christian 0
Millennium senior Caden Duke struck out 11 batters over five innings in a two-hit 10-0 shutout against Turlock Christian on April 15 at the Tracy Learning Center. The Falcon batters backed him up with eight hits, including a home run and two singles for senior Jason Piazza, a triple and a single for senior Alijah Gandall and a double and a single for senior Miles Brown. Piazza and junior Christian Sanderford drove in two runs each, and Gandall, Duke and junior Brandon Locke also batted in runs.
Tracy 4, West 1
The Tracy High Bulldogs came up with three runs in the fourth inning and maintained their lead for their 4-1 win over the West High Wolf Pack on April 15 at Monte Vista Middle School.
Tracy junior Drew Frederick had two of the Bulldogs’ eight hits and he batted in a run, senior Kyle Corona doubled and drove in a run, and senior Trevor DeBie also batted in a run. DeBie also pitched all seven innings and allowed four hits and one unearned run while striking out four.
West junior Gavin McDonald had two of West’s hits and drove in the Pack’s only run in the fifth inning. Senior William Aviles pitched six inning, allowed eight hits and four runs, two of them earned, and struck out four batters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.