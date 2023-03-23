The Tracy High baseball team looked in control from start to finish and put their 11-0 home win over the Mountain House High Mustangs on ice with a walk off two-RBI single from senior Josh Cortinas at the bottom of the sixth inning on Thursday afternoon.

Up 5-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth, Tracy had not scored more than two runs in a single inning all game and it looked like they were just going to see this competitive game out — despite the score — with their foot off the gas.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.