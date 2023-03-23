The Tracy High baseball team looked in control from start to finish and put their 11-0 home win over the Mountain House High Mustangs on ice with a walk off two-RBI single from senior Josh Cortinas at the bottom of the sixth inning on Thursday afternoon.
Up 5-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth, Tracy had not scored more than two runs in a single inning all game and it looked like they were just going to see this competitive game out — despite the score — with their foot off the gas.
However, the ‘Dogs figured out Mustangs’ senior relief pitcher Isaiah Owen relatively quickly and reapplied the pressure onto the throttle with a six-run sixth inning for the mercy rule win.
“Mountain House are a good ball club and we knew that coming in,” Tracy head coach Ted Muniz said of his team’s victory. “But we have been playing pretty well and we have come out with the same demeanor all year long. We threw the ball well, had some timely hits. They are a good team and we knew we had to play well to beat them.”
Cortinas took the Bulldogs (8-0) home with his lone hit of the day as he connected with an Owen pitch, lofting the ball in between the Mustangs’ third baseman and left-fielder — giving seniors Jacob Jones and Jordan Hall enough time to make their way around the bases to complete the double scoring play.
Jones led the way for the ‘Dogs on the mound and at-bat. He had a prolific day at the plate with two hits for three RBIs while pitching for five innings and allowing just two Mustang hits. Jones made virtually no errors and walked just two batters while striking out eight.
The senior revealed that he has been working on his pitching and was visibly delighted to his labor produce the fruits in this rivalry matchup. Jones started the game off with two perfect innings, conducting a pair of three-and-outs to get the Mustangs offense off the field quickly and set the tone for the rest of the game.
“It means a lot to me for it all to come together like this,” Jones said. “I think the momentum we picked up from the first inning was great. We had some hits that kept me feeling good because we put some runs on the board.
“I also had some friends on that team, so it was good to beat them,” he added with a smile.
Coming into this game having won three straight and feeling good after a 22-0 win over West High on Monday, the Mustangs' offense was kept very quiet by Jones and co. with the 'Dogs defense firing on all cylinders.
Juniors Riley Higgins and Tyler Jordan were the only visitors to record hits for the visitors — who dropped to 6-3 on the season in the loss.
Sophomore Jace Johnson ensured the hosts secured the shutout when he relived Jones at the top of the sixth and allowed zero hits, while walking just one batter — further reassuring Muniz of the solid options he has available out of his bullpen.
“We have about six or seven guys that can throw the ball,” he said. “We’re not afraid to use anybody at any time. Jace (Johnson) is a sophomore and he came in when we were only up 4-0 so it was a tough situation but it worked out well. That’s how it’s going to be (pitcher rotation) all year long.”
Senior Roy Gardner pitched for five innings for the visitors, allowing four hits, five runs — three earned — and two walks while striking out six batters. Owen pitched for 0.2 innings allowing five hits, six earned runs and two walks.
Tracy took control of the game early and went through the motions methodically for the remainder to stay undefeated with league play looming next week.
The hosts opened the scoring at the bottom of the first inning when Jones doubled on a fly ball into left field to bring home leadoff batter, senior Daniel Behrmann — who went 3-4 at-bat and scored two runs on the day.
Jones then got his second RBI of the day when he flied out to center field at the bottom of the third, allowing junior David Madrid to score to make it 2-0.
Madrid went a perfect 3-3 at-bat against the Mustangs and made it 4-0 Tracy when he singled on a ground ball to Gardner on the mound, scoring junior Ronin Contreras. Cortinas then scored on the same play on an error by the first baseman.
Hall then made it 5-0 at the bottom of the fifth inning when he lined out to center field to score Gutierrez — setting the table for the ‘Dogs’ sixth inning rally to kill the game off.
