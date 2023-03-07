Tracy High, West High and Kimball High baseball teams all won their respective games during week one of the annual Tracy High baseball tournament, held at the Monte Vista Middle School baseball field on Saturday.
Having seen the competition delayed by a week due to bad weather conditions in Tracy last week, all three local teams regrouped well to take big wins in their pre-season schedules.
The Wolf Pack had the most emphatic win of the day as they put 10 runs past the Millennium High Falcons in a 10-2 win. The hosting Bulldogs took care of the Alameda Hornets in a tight 3-2 win while the Jaguars came from down 2-0 to also win 3-2 against the Edison Vikings.
West 10, Millennium 2
The Wolf Pack came out as a late addition to the tournament and looked impressive despite going behind almost immediately at the top of the first inning when Falcons’ Vivek Cherian scored on a wild pitch from West senior Chris Inigo.
However, a wild pitch was as much of a mistake as the Falcons would squeeze out of the Wolf Pack standout who threw a no hitter on the day to lead West to victory. Inigo pitched for five innings and allowed just two unearned runs while striking out 10 batters.
The Wolf Pack were brought back to level terms by senior Andrew Simms who scored on a throw after senior Angel Souza singled on a line drive into left field. Souza then gave West the lead as he scored on a passed ball with senior Ty Pagan at-bat at the bottom of the third inning.
West went on to score four runs between the third and fourth innings and added six more at the bottom of the fifth to all but ice the game and put a stamp on a dominant performance.
Simms led the Pack with two runs and three RBI’s on two hits. Inigo added to his exploits on the mound with two runs and one RBI on two hits. Souza had the two runs to go along with 1 RBI. Seniors Jonathan Torres and Jacob Bourke chipped in with 2 RBIs each.
Senior Christian Jacobo scored the other run for the Falcons on a balk from Inigo. Head coach Drew Reyes used four pitchers against West. Senior Christian Virgen pitched for one inning allowing one hit, two runs – one earned – and recording two strikeouts.
Cherian pitched for two innings and allowed just one hit while striking out four batters in the Falcons’ best stretch of the game. Sophomore Max Delgadillo pitched for .1 of an inning allowing one walk. Junior Zachary Reyes pitched for 1.2 innings allowing five hits, eight runs – two earned – and recording three strikeouts.
Tracy 3, Alameda 2
The ‘Dogs had to fight for every inch of the diamond against the Hornets and just managed to outlast their visitors despite falling behind 2-1 after the opening inning.
It was a game of far and few hits as Tracy recorded a total of six as a team while senior pitcher Jacob Jones held the Hornets to just three, allowing his team to fight back for the win. Jones pitched for seven innings and allowed two runs, one earned, while striking out four batters.
On offense, sophomore Elijah Gutierrez proved invaluable for the ‘Dogs with two runs and one-third of the team's hits at-bat. Senior Daniel Behrman delivered a run and two more hits. Tracy chipped away relentlessly while not being given much by the Hornets’ bullpen and managed to tie the game up at the bottom of the fourth, making it 2-2.
The ‘Dogs then scored the winning run at the bottom of the six, tilting the pendulum slightly in their favor and with Jones able to close things out on the mound. Senior Jordan Hall added one RBI on one hit for the hosts. Senior Auston Oneto also had an RBI in the win.
Kimball 3, Edison 2
The Jags faced similar fate to their Tracy counterparts, also falling behind right off the bat before finding some composure at the bottom of the third inning.
The Vikings started off confidently and went up by two runs after scoring one in each of the first two innings while facing freshman pitcher Dawson Pelech on the mound. The first-year player pitched for three innings for the Jags, allowing the two earned runs, four hits and striking out four batters.
Kimball, though, was able to dig their way out of the hole expertly, putting together an outstanding three-run inning in the third.
Sophomore Izach Brewer, senior Makylo Bonardi and junior Dominik Moore fought hard to score the Jags’ runs in a game where the team totaled just three hits. Only one of the Jags’ runs came after a hit with senior Erik Nino recording the only RBI of the game for Kimball.
Junior Bryce Payawal and Bonardi had the remaining two hits. Brewer closed the game out for the Jags, pitching for two innings and allowing no hits while striking out four batters.
