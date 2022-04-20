Millennium 8 Waterford 4
The Millennium varsity baseball team kicked off the McCrae tournament at Ceres High with an 8-4 victory over the Waterford Wildcats on Monday.
After a close start over the first couple of innings, the Falcons firmly put their foot on the gas at the bottom of the third and fourth innings – scoring three runs in each – in order to run away with the game.
Senior Diego Ruiz was responsible for three of the runs as well as recording a RBI on his lone hit at the plate. Senior Anthony Boswell had three hits with a couple of RBI’s of his own, along with one run.
The other Falcon runs were scored by senior Christian Sanderford, junior Xavier Moore, sophomore Ethan Dowell and freshman Max Delgadillo.
Delgadillo also pitched for five innings as a starter, allowing four hits, two runs – both earned – and walking three batters. He struck out nine. Fellow freshman Christian Jacobo finished the game at the mound allowing three hits, three runs – all earned – and one walk over two innings.
Mountain House 7 Gregori 9
The Mountain House varsity baseball team fell at the hands of the Gregori Jaguars, 9-7, in the opener of their tournament play at the Atwater Memorial Ballpark on Monday.
A tight encounter throughout saw the Mustangs take a 6-4 lead at the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Jaguars would not lay down and responded swiftly with five runs of their own at the top of the sixth – not allowing the momentum to swing Mountain House’s way.
The Mustangs scored one more at the bottom of the seventh but just did not have enough to get back on level terms.
Junior Roy Gardner stood out at-bat for the Mustangs with three hits, one RBI and three scoring runs. Fellow junior Jordan Rimando-Fabro chipped in with a two-RBI double on his lone hit of the game. The other Mustang runs were scored by seniors Jayden Grande, Chase Patrizio and Jareth Franco and junior Cameron Valentine.
On the mound, sophomore Tyler Jordan pitched for three innings allowing five hits, five runs – three earned – one walk and striking out two batters. Senior Richard Andrade pitched for the remaining four, allowing seven hits, four runs – three earned – three walks and striking out one Jaguar.
