The Millennium High baseball team is off to a perfect start in Central California Athletic Alliance (CCAA) play, most recently taking down the Big Valley Christian Lions 4-1 on Tuesday in Modesto to improve to 3-0. The Falcons and Lions were set to face off again on Thursday afternoon.
With the comprehensive win, the Falcons solidified themselves in second place in league standings behind fellow undefeated Turlock Christian (4-0), with the two teams set to clash in two games next week.
The Falcons were led by a stellar performance from junior Zachary Reyes on the mount against Big Valley. Reyes pitched the whole game allowing seven hits, one earned run and just one walk to go along with an eye-catching 10 strikeouts.
In the scoring department, sophomore Max Delgadillo went 2-4 for two RBIs for the Falcs. Senior Alonzo Villa went 1-3 for one RBI and one run. Sophomores Landon Vatran and Christian Jacobo and senior Xavier Moore all scored a run apiece in the win.
The Falcons sparked their win streak with back-to-back wins over Stone Ridge Christian last week. Millennium first took down the Knights 22-2 last Tuesday in Merced before slugging out a 4-3 win back at home last Thursday.
Millennium had a tremendous offensive showing in the 20 run victory, scoring 14 runs in the second inning to decide the game early. They recorded 14 hits as a team. Reyes led by going 2-4 for a whopping seven RBIs, including a grand slam home run.
Junior Damien Muscat went a perfect 3-3 for three RBIs and four runs. Villa went 3-3 for three RBIs with all three hits being doubles along with one run. Delgadillo scored three runs while Moore went 2-2 including a double for two RBIs and four runs.
On the mound, Reyes pitched for three innings allowing five hits, two earned runs and one walk to go along with five strikeouts. Muscat pitched for one inning recording three strikeouts. Moore pitched for one inning allowing one hit and recording three strikeouts.
The Falcons had a much tougher affair against the Knights last Thursday. They found themselves down 2-1 after one inning and tied up at two apiece after three.
Unlike their first meeting, the Knights would not let up this time around and once again climbed back into the lead at 3-2 after six innings, setting up a show stopping finale.
Vatran pitched for all seven innings and conducted a huge scoreless hold for the Falcons at the top of the seventh before the offense took care of business at the bottom, scoring two runs for the walk off win.
Vatran allowed six hits, three runs – two earned – and two walks to go along with an immense 11 strikeouts out of the bullpen. Muscat was the best batter going 2-4 for two RBIs and one run. Vatran and Jacobo added a run each. Senior Cristian Virgen went 1-2 for an RBI.
Bulldogs struggling to find league win vs. Tokay
The Tracy High baseball team suffered a heartbreaker on Monday afternoon as they fell 5-4 to the Tokay High Tigers in a nine-inning showdown at home.
There was no separating the two teams during regulation with both bullpens pitching well and hits and successful scoring plays coming far and few for either offense.
Tracy managed eight total hits as a team but couldn’t get the biggest one of the day to stick when they went behind 5-4 in the ninth inning. Tokay scored what proved to be the winning run when Brett Graddy doubled on a line drive to left field to score Cory Sugg at the top of the inning.
At the bottom, Tracy had the winning runs on bases after junior Ronin Contreras singled before being replaced by senior Trevor Jennings in the courtesy runner spot at first. Senior Daniel Behrmann, who went 1-1 for one RBI and one run on the day, was walked later in the inning, advancing Jennings to second.
The only problem at that point was that the visitors already had two outs. Looking for one more, they pounced on senior Josh Celestine as he grounded out to end the ball game.
The senior pitching duo of Jacob Jones and Jordan Hall kept the ‘Dogs in the game throughout. Jones pitched for 6.1 innings allowing 12 hits, four runs, three earned, and zero walks to go along with five strikeouts on a total of 106 pitches.
Lefty Hall relieved him midway through the sixth and pitched for the remaining 2.2 innings allowing four hits, one earned run and zero walks to go along with two strikeouts. However, as close as the ‘Dogs got, it was not enough.
The Tokay pitching corps, who has been enjoying an excellent start to the season, held off Tracy’s approaches and improved to 4-0 in TCAL with Sugg setting the tone on the mound. He pitched for six innings allowing five hits, four runs – two earned – and two walks to go along with an impressive eight strikeouts.
He was relieved by freshman Giani Camacho who pitched for three innings allowing just one hit and walking three ‘Dogs to go along with two important strikeouts.
The ‘Dogs will get one more crack at the Tigers on Friday after losing 6-4 on Wednesday to drop to 0-5 in TCAL. They were held to just five hits by Tokay who are pitching way below the national average rate. They allow just 1.35 earned runs and a batting average of just 0.163 per game. The national averages for both are 5.27 and 0.259 respectively.
Wolf Pack struggling against St. Mary's
The West High baseball team has not had the greatest of times out on the diamond in recent weeks as they suffered their fourth straight TCAL loss at the hands of the St. Mary’s High Rams 10-0 on Monday.
In the first of the three-game series, the Rams controlled the Wolf Pack from start to finish, allowing their visitors just two hits over the course of six innings in Stockton before inflicting the mercy rule on the Tracy side with four unanswered runs at the bottom of the sixth.
Sophomore Angelo Diaz and senior Angel Souza were the only two West batters to record hits on the day, both at the top of the second inning.
The Wolf Pack actually found themselves with bases loaded in that inning, down just 3-0, but could not take advantage. Rams pitcher Beckett Bo closed out the inning and went on to pitch for five, recording six strikeouts and allowing two walks. Nico Bavaro relieved Bo for the final inning and went on to allow no hits and just one walk to go with two strikeouts for the win.
Out of the West bullpen, junior Jeffery Navarro-Lynch pitched for 5.1 innings allowing four hits, seven earned runs and seven walks to go along with six strikeouts. Diaz ended the game for the last 0.2 of an inning allowing three hits and three runs – one earned.
West will have one more crack at St. Mary’s on the road on Friday after losing 12-1 in the lone home game on Wednesday.
With the loss, the Pack has now dropped seven straight in all competitions and 11 of their last 12 after winning three of their first four. Their record reads 4-12 (0-5 TCAL).
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
