The Millennium High baseball team is off to a perfect start in Central California Athletic Alliance (CCAA) play, most recently taking down the Big Valley Christian Lions 4-1 on Tuesday in Modesto to improve to 3-0. The Falcons and Lions were set to face off again on Thursday afternoon.

With the comprehensive win, the Falcons solidified themselves in second place in league standings behind fellow undefeated Turlock Christian (4-0), with the two teams set to clash in two games next week.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.