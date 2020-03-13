Millennium 9, Stone Ridge Christian 4
The Falcons collected seven hits to get a 9-4 win at Stone Ridge Christian High in Merced on March 12. Senior Kaiden Joseph homered and batted in three runs, senior Isaac DeWitt doubled and singled, and junior Miles Brown and senior Josh Marlin also batted in runs.
Junior Caden Duke gave up four hits and two runs over four innings and struck out six batters, and senior Spencer Norvell pitched for two innings and gave up two hits and two runs and he struck out three batters.
McNair 5, Mountain House 4
The McNair Eagles held a 4-1 lead after the second inning on March 12 in Stockton, and the Mountain House Mustangs scored in the fourth and fifth innings to tie it up 4-4. McNair scored again in the bottom of the fifth and held on for the 5-4 win.
Leading batters for the Mustangs included freshman Cameron Valentine with two hits and an RBI, and freshman Ny'zaiah Thompson and junior Taylor Yuki also batted in runs.
Valentine pitched five innings for the Mustangs and allowed four hits and five unearned runs, and senior Jacob De Leon allowed one hit and no runs in one inning of relief.
