The Lodi High Flames defense did a tremendous job at holding the Mountain House High baseball team to just one run through six innings during their CIF SJS Division 2 first round playoff clash on Tuesday at Zupo Field in Lodi.
Overall, the Mustangs started off well — taking a 1-0 lead coming out of the first inning. However, from that moment onwards, the hosting Flames shut the door and there was a growing sense of comfort in the home stand.
It was a perfect day for playoff baseball. The sun was out, the home fans’ smiles were beaming. The Mustangs were served the opportunity to play the ultimate spoiler on a silver platter. And they almost took it — eventually losing 6-4 after an admirable comeback attempt in the seventh inning.
“We had some issues in the outfield, (not) taking care of the ball,” Mountain House head coach Ben Lopez told the Tracy Press afterwards. “They just started putting the ball into play with authority. But apart from that, our guys stayed involved and I just wish we played nine. But that’s the thing with high school baseball. You have to be on point every pitch.”
Down 6-1 heading into the final inning, Mountain House was facing more than an uphill battle against Lodi’s Cal State Fullerton bound pitcher, Andrew Wright.
After a feel-out first inning, Wright proved to be a tough nut to crack for the visitors. He came into the seventh with eight strikeouts and a supporting defense full of confidence. However, the Mustangs had one last surge in them — retiring Wright with one out.
The Lodi senior was replaced by third-year Vance Haskins and the visitors immediately took advantage. With seniors Roy Gardner and Ny’Zaiah Thompson on bases after a respective single and walk, senior Cameron Valentine stepped up and thumped a bomb deep into right center field, scoring Gardner and Thompson and giving his team hope.
The Mustangs connected with 11 hits as a team versus Lodi’s 10. Valentine turned in the most prolific batting display of the day as he went 3-4 for 3 RBIs and one run. Sophomore Tyson Machado went 2-4 with one very timely RBI.
Machado made it 6-4 when he singled on the next at-bat, allowing Valentine to dart home from second base. That was enough for some nerves to start creeping in amongst the Lodi faithful.
The crowd turned from triumphant to supportive, offering Haskins words of encouragement. Fortunately for the junior, his Flames had enough of a cushion to remain in control in spite of the set back. And credit to the hosts’ defense, they regrouped and put the game away over the next two Mustang at-bats.
“They hung in there, they didn’t give up, they didn’t roll over and they gave their best effort until the last out was made. That’s all we can ask of them,” Lopez said of his team’s resilience to stay in the game until the very last pitch.
The defeat and subsequent first round exit were undoubtedly hard pills to swallow for a Mustangs team that was only just beginning to dream.
Mountain House entered the post season on the back of a huge 12-0 victory over Ceres High in Western Athletic Conference (WAC) on Friday — putting their names on a third straight league championship with a 12-2 record.
And though their playoff hopes were cut short, Lopez still walked away sounding upbeat. Seeded at No. 12, the Mustangs were always going to face a tough road test, no matter who it was against. But they gave it their all and represented themselves proudly.
Lopez felt like maybe on another day and with a couple of key moments going their way instead of Lodi’s (No. 5 seed), the outcome could have been different.
Lopez also made it a point to single out his team’s terrific defense this spring. A defense that for the most part leaned on the pitching duo of senior John Stephens and Gardner.
They both came into the playoffs with over 90 strikeouts and eight or less earned runs allowed on the campaign. With a tough call to make, Lopez gave Stephens the nod. He started off with a strong three-and-out before allowing eight hits, six earned runs and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.
Stephens was relieved by junior Tyler Jordan at the bottom of the sixth inning. Jordan gave up two hits and found himself in a bases-loaded situation but was able to regroup and hold the Flames scoreless to give the Mustangs one more shot at a stunning recovery.
The visitors took the lead through a promising start at the top of the first inning. Sophomore Lennox Morgan singled to lead off before being batted in by Valentine who singled on a glorious, high hit into center field.
Lodi stamped their authority on the game from the second inning onwards. Wright heated up for three straight strikeouts to get the Mustangs off the field at the top before the Flames completed the momentum swing with three unanswered runs to end the inning up 3-1. They added one more at the bottom of the third and two more at the bottom of the fourth to put the Mustangs in a predicament that they would not wiggle out of.
