Tracy’s Hungry4Success (H4S) Future Stars 12U baseball team emerged victorious from the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) TPR Spring Championships tournament last weekend, going 3-0-1 to take home the crown.
Hosted at Mistlin Fields in Ripon on Saturday, March 25 and Rainbow Fields in Modesto the following day, the Future Stars found their groove during a 4-4 tie against the Tracy Heat 12U to kick things off on Day 1 before winning out the rest of the way.
Led by Eli McKeon, Aiden Avita and Lane Wortham – all members of the prestigious Cooperstown baseball program based in New York – the Future Stars defeated the Blacksox 12U 8-6 in a hard fought game on Sunday to clinch the championship.
Up 6-3 after three innings, the Blacksox scored three unanswered in the fourth to tie things up and put some pressure onto the Tracy side. Having showed great character and ice cold blood in clutch moments throughout the weekend, though, the Future Stars took care of business at the bottom of the fifth inning with a game winning double play.
KK Malbrough – who was having a great game on the mound – took matters into his own hands at the plate too when he singled on a line drive into center field, scoring Bailey Camp as he advanced to second base on an error.
Nolan Mendes then pounced on another error from the Blacksox center fielder, darting home to make it 8-6 and leaving the team’s championship hopes in Malrbough’s hands.
The pitcher went on to deliver a clinical three-and-out at the top of the sixth inning to seal the game and the title.
It was a scrappy game in which the Future Stars managed just four hits as a team – with two of them coming from Malbrough (2-3 AB, 3 RBI). However, spurred on by the team motto of “I play for the team. The team plays for each other,” head coach David Farfan’s crew pulled through to come out on top.
Marlborough pitched for two innings allowing no hits and striking out two batters. McKeon chipped in with two runs having pitched for four innings earlier, allowing five hits, six runs – one earned – and striking out three batters.
H4S 4, Tracy Heat 4
Before the championship run really got underway, the Future Stars had to face arguably their toughest test of the weekend to start.
Having found themselves behind 4-0 after the first inning, H4S spent the rest of the game chipping away at the deficit while impressively holding their rivals scoreless with relief pitcher Rylan Keyes dealing on the mound and throwing a no hitter with two strikeouts over five innings.
The Future Stars pulled two runs back at the top of the third inning, one at the top of the fourth, and then tied the game up on a ground out from McKeon, scoring Wortham, at the top of the sixth. McKeon, Wortham, Mendes and Shaun Bunch had one RBI each in the game.
H4S 13, Hard 90 Cycle 5
The Future Stars got their first win of the tournament in the second game of the day on Saturday as they dominated their opponents, building an 8-0 lead in the first inning.
Picking up confidence, H4S wrapped the game up inside four innings. They were ahead 10-4 heading into the fourth before going on a 3-1 run to close out the game.
Mason Sanders had the at-bat of the game when he hit a triple on his lone hit of the day for two RBIs. He also had a run. Bunch, Mendes and McKeon all added an RBI apiece. Mendes also had two runs, as did Camp, Marlborough and Avita.
On the mound, Landyn Parker pitched for two innings allowing four hits, four earned runs and two walks while striking out two batters. Aiden Manzeck also pitched for two innings allowing just one hit and one earned run while striking out two batters.
H4S 13, Ceres Blaze 12
The Future Stars punched their ticket to the championship game in the early Sunday clash against Ceres. A matchup which turned out to be an absolute thriller and arguably the game of the tournament.
The two teams exchanged runs all game with the scoreboard reading 11-11 heading into the sixth and final inning. Ceres went on to score the go ahead run at the top of the sixth, leaving the outcome of the game in the bats of the Future Stars.
H4S showed off their winning mentality with all of the chips on the table once again at the bottom of the sixth with Mendes hitting a hard ground ball to wreak havoc amongst the Ceres defense and ultimately lead his team to a game winning double play.
Mendes went on to reach on an error by the second baseman, giving Avita and McKeon enough time to get home for the ball game. An impressive victory which displayed the Future Stars’ championship credentials in full. They had to bite down on their mouthpiece and dig deep to outlast an equally good opponent right at the death, and they did just that.
McKeon led the way for an overall outstanding batting display from the Future Stars, going 3-4 at-bat for 3 RBIs and two runs. Avita went 2-3 for one RBI and three runs. Wortham went 2-4 with three runs. Mendes had three RBIs on one hit.
On the mound, Wortham pitched for 3.1 innings allowing four hits, seven runs – four earned – and one walk while striking out four batters. Mendes pitched for 2.2 innings allowing two hits, five runs – one earned – and two walks while striking out two batters.
