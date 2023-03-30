H4S Future Stars 12U win TPR Spring Championship

The H4S Future Stars 12U baseball team and staff after winning the TPR Spring Championship at Rainbow Fields in Modesto last Sunday. 

 Courtesy of H4S Future Stars

Tracy’s Hungry4Success (H4S) Future Stars 12U baseball team emerged victorious from the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) TPR Spring Championships tournament last weekend, going 3-0-1 to take home the crown.

Hosted at Mistlin Fields in Ripon on Saturday, March 25 and Rainbow Fields in Modesto the following day, the Future Stars found their groove during a 4-4 tie against the Tracy Heat 12U to kick things off on Day 1 before winning out the rest of the way.

