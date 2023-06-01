The Millennium High baseball team saw five of their players get recognized with All-Central California Athletic Alliance (CCAA) honors after a third-place league play finish with a 6-4 record.

Senior Xavier Moore saw out his final campaign as a Falcon with an All-CCAA First Team selection. He led the team in RBIs with 11 and was tied for first place on the team in runs with 11. He tied for second on the team in hits with 10 and was second on the team in on-base percentage with .481.

