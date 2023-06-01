The Millennium High baseball team saw five of their players get recognized with All-Central California Athletic Alliance (CCAA) honors after a third-place league play finish with a 6-4 record.
Senior Xavier Moore saw out his final campaign as a Falcon with an All-CCAA First Team selection. He led the team in RBIs with 11 and was tied for first place on the team in runs with 11. He tied for second on the team in hits with 10 and was second on the team in on-base percentage with .481.
Three Falcs made the All-League Second Team. Junior Damien Muscat led the team in batting average (.424), on base percentage (.537), stolen bases (7) and hit (14) to secure his selection. He tied Moore for a team-best 11 runs.
Junior Zachary Reyes joined him on the second team with 8 RBIs, good for second on the team, and a fielding percentage of .956, third on the team. Sophomore Max Delgadillo rounded out the second team selections after finishing third in CCAA in fielding percentage with .963. He knocked in 4 RBIs on 9 hits and scored 8 runs.
Senior Vivek Cherian received an All-CCAA honorable mention after tying Moore for second on the team in hits with 10. He was second in batting average with .333 and on base percentage with .474.
3 Jags make All-VOL teams
Despite experiencing one of the worst Valley Oak League (VOL) seasons in program history, the Kimball High baseball team still saw three players get recognized with All-League honors.
The Jaguars finished bottom of the league standings with an 0-15 record, 2-22 overall. However, junior Jaden Ramirez provided some bright sparks throughout the campaign which landed him a spot on the All-VOL Second Team.
Ramirez led the team in on base percentage with .478 and batting average with .385. He had the team’s lone home run of the season and led the Jags in hits with 15. He was joined by freshman Dawson Pelech who tied for best on the team in runs (7) and doubles (4). Pelech trailed only Ramirez in hits with 13.
Senior Erik Nino was an All-VOL honorable mention after tying for team-best in RBIs with 5 and doubles with 4. He led the team in fielding percentage with .976.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.