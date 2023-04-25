Tracy High sophomore pitcher Jace Johnson sliced and diced the Lodi High offense on Monday as he threw a no hitter to lead the Bulldogs to a 2-0 home win.
An emerging ace throughout what has been a tough Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) campaign for the Bulldogs, Johnson held the mound for all seven innings and struck out seven en route to Tracy’s (2-8) second league win of the spring.
“Jace has worked hard all season,” ‘Dogs first year head coach Ted Muniz told the Tracy Press. “He has made tremendous strides and continues to get better. He’s young but has no fear. If he struggles, he wants to get right back on the horse.”
Johnson only walked two Flames batters and wrapped up the evening with a pitch count of 94 as he made light work of the Lodi line up. The visitors came into Tracy as the No. 1 TCAL team with a 7-2 record. They are now third.
“The team is proud of (Johnson) and they can’t wait to see him grow,” Muniz said. “He was never in trouble (yesterday). He only had one inning where a runner made it to second base.”
The Bulldogs recorded six total hits as a team, and it was enough to get them back into the win column after getting swept by St. Mary’s last week.
The hosts opened the scoring at the bottom of the second inning when senior Cameron Ross singled to score junior Ronin Contreras.
Senior Josh Cortinas was at the heart of the second Tracy run as he doubled a fly ball into the back fence to lead off the order at the bottom of the fourth. He was then promptly brought home by senior Josh Celestine who went a perfect 3-3 on the day to continue his great season individually.
