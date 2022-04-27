The Millennium varsity baseball team scored big in the first, second and fourth innings to inflict the mercy rule on the visiting Venture Academy Mustangs in a 17-6 win on Wednesday.
Improving to 5-1 in the league on the season, the Falcons scored four unanswered runs in the first inning to set the tone and assert dominance as the Central California Athletic Alliance league leaders. That was set to be just the beginning of the Mustangs downfall as the hosts added six more at the bottom of the second to all but put the game out of reach.
Another six runs at the bottom of the fourth put the game in jeopardy of being called early as the hosts were up 11 heading into the fifth and senior Anthony Boswell closed it out on the mound with a perfect three-and-out no hitter.
Head coach Andrew Reyes’ team was in cruise control from start to finish and are looking solid with the postseason looming. Boswell and fellow senior Shalin Ratna also noted a couple of offensive highlight reel plays as the pair hit a home run each on the night.
Boswell ended the game with three runs, one hit and two RBI’s. Junior Cristian Virgen had one run, three hits and three RBI’s. The other Falcon pitcher, junior Vivek Cherian, had three runs, three hits and one runner batted in on offense while allowing nine hits, six runs – four earned – two walks and recording three strikeouts over four innings on the mound.
Freshman Max Delgadillo had a performance with one run, two hits and three RBI’s. Junior Xavier Moore was lively on the bases with three runs.
The other Millennium runs were scored by Ratna who had another along with the homer, seniors Christian Sanderford and Diego Ruiz, and sophomores Damien Muscat and Zachary Reyes.
