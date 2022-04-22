Mountain House 5, Livingston 3
The Mountain House varsity baseball team turned clinical late on as the Mustangs scored three runs at the bottom of the seventh inning to beat the Livingston Wolves 5-3 at the Atwater Memorial Ballpark on Thursday.
The Mustangs ensured they ended their spring break tournament on a high – coming back into intense league action with some momentum. With the game hanging in the balance, Mountain House was down 2-3 heading into the final inning and head coach Stephen Gatehouse’s team came up clutch with a walk-off.
Junior Roy Gardner contributed with one run, one hit and a decent night on the mound. Pitching for six innings, Gardner allowed four hits, three runs – one earned – while walking one batter and striking out nine. Fellow junior Ny’Zaiah Thompson had two runs and two hits.
Senior Richard Andrade had one run and one hit on offense while junior Cameron Valentine ended the game out of the bullpen, pitching one inning and allowing one hit with no runs.
Lincoln 7, West 1
The West High varsity baseball team dropped to 0-7 on the season in their Tri-City Athletic League campaign with a 7-1 loss at the hands of Lincoln in Stockton on Thursday.
A trip to the division’s third best team saw no end to the Wolf Pack’s horrible run as the visitors suffered their 14th consecutive loss. Defensive woes are the story of the season.
On the mound, junior Emiliano Nolasco pitched for three innings allowing three hits, three runs – two earned – and striking out one batter. Junior Jacob Bourke took over for three innings and allowed five hits, four runs – three earned – one walk and struck out two batters.
At-bat, the only positive was senior Manny Tellez’s performance as the center fielder scored West’s only run and recorded two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.