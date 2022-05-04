The Mountain House varsity baseball team won its penultimate Western Athletic Conference game against Ceres by a 4-1 margin at the Hansen Baseball Field on Tuesday.
Improving to 12-1 in WAC on the season, the Mustangs are guaranteed to win the league title outright and are sure to be one of the teams to beat in the postseason. Head coach Stephen Gatehouse’s team has enjoyed an impressive regular season and Mountain House was able to celebrate the Mustang seniors accordingly.
In the game, the seniors took center stage. On a relatively quiet offensive night, Tyler Hingco scored two runs and recorded one RBI on two hits. Isaiah Castillo had two RBI’s on two hits. Armando Ponce-Torres chipped in with two runs and one hit before heading to the mound.
Emerging from the bullpen, Ponce-Torres stepped in to pitch for one inning and allowed a single hit, one walk and struck out one batter. Dealing for the majority of the game, senior Chase Patrizio allowed five hits, one run, one walk and struck out four batters over six innings.
Millennium celebrates seniors with win
The Elliot Christian Eagles rolled into Tracy without a single win (0-9) in their Central California Athletic Alliance campaign. The Millennium varsity baseball team ensured it remained that way with a 5-2 win on Wednesday.
It was one of the hottest afternoons of the year so far at the Tracy Learning Center but the blinding sunshine did not hinder the Falcons in keeping their eyes on the prize. With head coach Andrew Reyes giving every senior a full game on their night and his whole roster a run out, the hosts controlled the game and sent off their teammates in style.
“I was really happy with the way everybody played today,” Reyes told the Tracy Press after the game. “We played hard even if we did struggle at times but I was happy that when I put guys in positions, they took advantage of their opportunities.”
Despite the Falcons being a complete mismatch for their visitors on paper, the hosts did not score their first run until the bottom of the third inning. They needed a minute to figure out the stubborn Eagles.
Heavy hitting junior Xavier Moore started the party with an RBI double into center field that fittingly drove home senior Christian Sanderford.
The Falcons added two more runs at the bottom of the fourth as Sanderford recorded an RBI of his own on a single line drive with bases loaded before sophomore Zachary Reyes singled to bat in sophomore Ethan Dowell.
In full control, Reyes utilized four different senior pitchers throughout the game as a way of celebrating this year's class. Sanderford, Anthony Boswell, Shalin Ratna and Vivek Cherian all got to step on the mound. The Falcons’ coach was full of praise for his most experienced players and the impact that they’ve had on the team.
“I don’t even know what to say sometimes about these seniors,” Reyes said. “They’re great kids. I love to see their improvement from year one to year four. They do everything I ask, they’re good fun and good mentors to the younger players.”
Reyes also paid his dues to the whole athletic program at the school for doing outstanding work in helping shape their student athletes. Reyes said: “It’s a culmination of everyone in this athletic program working together to produce these seniors who have become excellent young men by the time they graduate.”
Dowell batted in freshman Christian Jacobo at the bottom of the fifth for Millennium’s fourth run. The Falcons then experienced a little scare at the top of the sixth as seemingly out of nowhere, the visitors got on the board. Elliot Christian’s Coleman Talamantez connected with Ratna’s pitch on a two-RBI double line drive to make things a little uncomfortable at 4-2.
But the hosts responded promptly at the bottom of the inning as fan favorite senior Ernie Olivas drilled a single into center field to drive in Ratna and set the eventual final score at 5-2.
Elated in the victory, Reyes was pleased with his options heading into the postseason after getting one final look at his whole roster.
“This team has had to ask players to step up and play for various reasons and I’ve been really happy with how some of these guys have done,” Reyes said. “They’ve done what this team has needed, even when played out of position, and I am always impressed with how they perform, especially under pressure.”
Improving to 6-2 in the CCAA, the Falcons are nailed on for second in the league and raring to go with the playoffs looming large.
Kimball shuts out East Union
Kimball’s senior pitcher Dylan Anderson was one hit away from the perfect game on the mound as the Jaguars varsity baseball team shut out the East Union Lancers 3-0 on Tuesday.
With all of the local schools celebrating their seniors during respective home games, it was Kimball’s turn and their departing student-athletes too did not disappoint. Anderson showed out on the mound by striking out 12 batters over seven innings and allowing just one hit and two walks.
Having lost three in a row prior to facing the Lancers, the Jags put one run on the board in the third inning and a further two at the bottom of the fifth to ice the game.
On offense, senior Anthony Vazquez was the sharpest around the field scoring two of the hosts' runs. Fellow senior Jaden Pelach added the other. At-bat, seniors Trent Phillips, Mason Rivera and Nick Coronado all recorded an RBI on one hit.
