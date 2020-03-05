Mountain House 9, Edison 1
The Mustangs got an early jump on the Edison Vikings on Tuesday at Mountain House High, scoring five runs in the first two innings and four more in the fourth on the way to a 9-1 win.
Junior Issac Rhodes contributed three doubles to the Mustangs’ nine hits, and freshman Ny’zaiah Thompson singled, doubled and drove in two runs.
Starting pitcher Taylor Yuki got the win after he allowed two hits and no runs and struck out nine batters over four innings. Sophomore Joseph Higgins finished the game on the mound and allowed three hits and an unearned run.
Stagg 4, Millennium 2
The Millennium Falcons saw a 2-0 fourth-inning lead slip away at Stagg High on Tuesday as the Stagg Delta Kings put up two runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth.
Junior Jacey Zuniga and senior Isaac DeWitt got the Falcons’ only hits of the day, both doubles. The Falcons used four pitchers. Junior reliever Alijah Gandall took the loss after he allowed the two sixth-inning runs, one of them earned.
Enochs 11, West 1
The Wolf Pack fell prey to the Enochs Eagles’ nine-run third inning Tuesday in Modesto.
The Wolf Pack mustered five hits, including two for senior Jonah Guerrero. But Enochs was ahead 11-0 by the time West got on the scoreboard in the fifth inning when junior Christopher Chan drove in a run.
Junior starting pitcher Alfred Morales took the loss after giving up four hits and five runs over 2 1/3 innings, and senior Landon Bryant allowed six more runs on five hits in the third.
Millennium 12, Delta Charter 1
The Millennium team collected 10 hits, including a home run for Zuniga, in a 12-1 win at Delta Charter High on Saturday.
Zuniga totaled four RBIs for the day, and juniors Miles Brown and Caden Duke drove in two runs each.
Starting pitcher Amir Nabi got the win after pitching two innings and allowing a hit and a run while striking out three batters. Gandall and freshman Vivek Cherian combined for five innings and struck out six more batters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.