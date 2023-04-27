The Mountain House High baseball team outlasted the Lathrop High Spartans in extra innings on Wednesday to reaffirm their spot in pole position for a third straight Western Athletic Conference (WAC) championship.
Tied at 0-0 after eight, at home, junior Tyler Jordan relieved the flame-throwing senior John Stephens on the mound and turned in a crucial scoreless stand for the defense, setting the table for a senior Cameron Valentine walk off single at the bottom of the ninth inning.
Stephens pitched for eight innings in the 1-0 win, allowing six hits and zero walks while striking out 13. Jordan took over when Stephens’ pitch count hit 106 and struck out one while allowing one hit.
The Mustangs snatched their fifth straight victory, 10th on the season in league play, when Valentine singled to score sophomore Lennox Morgan for the ball game – giving Mountain House a cushion atop of the standings.
The Mustangs (10-1) are two games ahead of Los Banos (8-2) in the driver’s seat with three WAC games remaining. Mountain House will face Lathrop again on the road on Friday before a double header against Ceres will drop the curtain on the regular season next week.
