The Mountain House High baseball team’s third straight Western Athletic Conference (WAC) championship run was recently capped off with a number of individual All-League awards.
Senior pitcher and multi-sport star Roy Gardner was named Pitcher of the Year after leading WAC in strikeouts with 94 – No. 7 in the section. Gardner was also second only to his teammate, senior John Stephens, in WAC with his 1.04 earned run average.
Stephens and senior Cameron Valentine both made the All-WAC first team. Stephens was No. 9 in the section and the best in the league with a 0.49 earned run average. He placed No. 8 in the section and No. 2 in WAC in strikeouts with 93. He also had an on-base percentage of .469 on offense.
Valentine co-led WAC in RBIs with 17. Senior Ny’Zaiah Thompson – who received an honorable mention – also had 17. Valentine had a league third best on base percentage of .490 on the season and was also third in runs with 18.
Junior Tyler Jordan made the All-WAC 2nd Team. The third-year player was the third best Mustang in runs with 17, second in hits with 25 and third in doubles with 5.
Sophomore Lennox Morgan received an honorable mention alongside Thompson. Morgan was second on the team in stolen bases with 11 and had 11 RBIs on 19 hits in the spring. He also scored 14 runs in 27 games.
Fullerton bound Thompson's stats suggest that he was a major All-League snub as he led WAC in RBIs with 17, runs with 28 and stolen bases with 25 and was a key component to the Mustangs success on both ends of the ball.
