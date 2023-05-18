The Mountain House High baseball team’s third straight Western Athletic Conference (WAC) championship run was recently capped off with a number of individual All-League awards.

Senior pitcher and multi-sport star Roy Gardner was named Pitcher of the Year after leading WAC in strikeouts with 94 – No. 7 in the section. Gardner was also second only to his teammate, senior John Stephens, in WAC with his 1.04 earned run average.

