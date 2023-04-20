The Mountain House High baseball team stayed hot in Western Athletic Conference (WAC) play as their 2-0 home win over the Pacheco High Panthers on Wednesday helped the Mustangs improve to 8-1 atop of the league standings.
The hosts put on a near-perfect defensive display in the shutout as senior pitcher John Stephens held the Panthers to just one hit and allowed one walk while striking out 12 batters.
The Mustangs’ offense got to work late on. They scored both of the game-winning runs at the bottom of the sixth inning – all but sending a dagger through the Panthers’ hopes. The hosts recorded just four hits as a team but it was enough to win their third straight.
Sophomore Lennox Morgan got half of the Mustangs’ hits as he went 2-3 and chipped in with a crucial RBI. However, Mountain House opened the scoring even before Morgan could bat.
The Mustangs drew first blood midway through the top of the sixth as Stephens was walked to kick things off. Panthers pitcher TyTy Jenkins then struck out two straight batters to give his team hope before he walked senior Iram Ramos De La Torre and sophomore Tyson Machado, pushing Stephens to third.
Stephens went on to score on a wild pitch from Jenkins that followed shortly thereafter to make it 1-0 Mustangs. Morgan then stepped up to the plate and singled on a ground ball into left field, scoring Ramos De La Torre.
Finally ahead, Stephens closed the game out as he stepped back out onto the mound and got the Panthers off the field in four – including back-to-back strikeouts for the final two outs – to keep his Mustangs in lone possession of first place in WAC, one game ahead of Los Banos (7-2).
Jags still winless in VOL
The Kimball High baseball team is still looking for their premiere win of Valley Oak League (VOL) this spring after suffering a 13-3 defeat at the hands of the Oakdale High Mustangs on Monday on the road.
The Mustangs connected with 12 hits for 11 RBIs en route to a comprehensive win which helped them into joint second in league standings with a 4-3 record. Kimball dropped to 0-7 in VOL with the loss and have now lost 14 straight in all competitions.
The Jaguars had six hits as a team but did not have enough on the offensive end as a whole to pose too many problems for their hosts. Kimball got as close as to within one when they made it 2-1 Oakdale at the top of the third inning. However, the seven unanswered runs which followed from the Mustangs helped them put the game away in impressive fashion.
Freshman Dawson Pelech (2-4) and junior Dominik Moore (2-3) combined for four of Kimball’s six hits on the day. Moore also chipped in with a run. Senior Makylo Bonardi went 1-3 for one RBI and one run. Junior Bryce Payawal went 1-2 for one RBI.
The Jags deployed as many as five pitchers to try and throw different looks at the Mustangs offense, but to no avail. Senior Erik Nino held the mound for the longest. He pitched for 3.2 innings allowing nine hits, seven earned runs and two walks to go along with four strikeouts.
