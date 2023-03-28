The Mountain House High baseball team took down the Johansen Vikings twice on Friday afternoon in Modesto to remain perfect (4-0) to start Western Athletic Conference (WAC) play this spring.
The Mustangs bounced back perfectly after suffering a 11-0 loss to Tracy the day prior, defeating the Vikings 11-0 in the first game and then 11-1 in the second.
Mountain House made easy work of the Viks in game one, wrapping it up inside four innings. The visitors led 9-0 after three before adding two more runs at the top of the fourth to inflict mercy rule as senior pitcher John Stephens ensured the shutout at the bottom of the inning.
Stephens pitched for all four innings allowing no hits, walking just two batters and striking out 11. On the other end, the Mustangs connected with 11 hits for nine RBIs as a team.
Sophomore Lennox Morgan, senior Roy Gardner, junior Tyler Jordan and sophomore Tyson Machado all had two RBIs each. Gardner went 3-3 at-bat along with one run.
In the second game, the Vikings were able to finally scratch as the scoreboard read 1-1 coming out of the first inning. However, they would find zero joy for the remainder of the game after that with the Mustangs putting their foot back on the gas to end the game in six innings.
Mountain House scored four unanswered runs in the second inning to take control of the game at 5-1. They then put three unanswered on the board in each of the fifth and sixth innings to put the game on ice.
They were led by senior Cameron Valentine in this one as he went 3-4 at-bat for one RBI, two runs and two doubles. Senior Iram Ramos De La Torre went a perfect 3-3 at-bat for one RBI, one double and two runs. Senior Ny’Zaiah Thompson had two RBIs.
On the mound, Jordan pitched for five innings allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out nine batters. Junior Noah Elizondo finished the game with one strikeout in one inning pitched.
Lincoln 8, Tracy 1
The Tracy High baseball team suffered their first loss of the season as they were defeated 8-1 by the Lincoln High Trojans to open Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) play in Stockton on Monday.
On a red hot run throughout their pre-season campaign, the Bulldogs (8-1) were given the first taste of the thus far unfamiliar medicine by a strong Trojans team – despite being the first team to score on the day.
Tracy broke the deadlock at the top of the third inning to make it 1-0 when senior lead off batter Daniel Behrmann doubled to score junior David Madrid.
It was a promising start after holding the hosts scoreless through three. However, Lincoln bounced right back and showed off their fire power to take a 3-1 lead heading into the sixth inning. The Trojans were led by impressive sophomore Brayden Abdon who went 2-2 at-bat for two RBIs.
On the mound, Trojans’ pitcher Ray Olives diced for all seven innings allowing just three Tracy hits and one earned run with zero walks and five strikeouts. The hosts scored five unanswered runs at the bottom of the sixth inning to take home an emphatic win.
Junior Tony Romano and Madrid recorded the only other hits for the visitors. Senior Jordan Hall pitched for five innings allowing four hits, three runs – one earned – walking four and striking out two batters. Senior Auston Oneto pitched for one inning allowing five hits, five runs – four earned – and walking one batter.
Tracy will now face Lincoln at home on Wednesday.
Sierra 9, Kimball 0
The Kimball High baseball team was hit by a thunderous seven-run second inning from the Sierra High Timberwolves in what ended up being a 9-0 home Valley Oak League (VOL) opening defeat.
The visitors took a 1-0 lead after one before an avalanche of runs dropped on the heads of the Jags to hand them their eighth straight defeat in all competitions.
Kimball was only able to get three hits off against Sierra’s Tyler Loone on the mound. Looney recorded six strikeouts on the afternoon. Junior Bryce Payawal, junior Isaiah Velazquez and junior Dominik Moore were the only ‘successful’ hitters for the Jags.
Troy Morrow and Jorge Guevara led the Wolves with two RBIs each. Morrow added two runs to his tally while Guevara went 2-3 at-bat against the Jags’ four man pitcher rotation.
Payawal pitched for three innings for Kimball allowing one hit and two walks while striking out one batter. That would be the Jags’ lone strikeout of the game. Freshman Dawson Pelech had a tough time out of the home bullpen, pitching for one inning and allowing eight hits for eight earned runs.
Senior Erik Nino pitched for two innings allowing one hit, one run and two walks. Junior Peyton Heizer pitched for one inning allowing one hit.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
