Mountain House High senior Ny’Zaiah Thompson knew that he was destined for the baseball diamond from a very young age.

Growing up, all he ever wanted to do was be out there on the field. Through the better days and the worse, his love for the game never faltered. Thompson treated every loss as a lesson and used every win as fuel to get him to where he is today — committed to play at Cal State Fullerton next fall.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.