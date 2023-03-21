The Mountain House High baseball team came out all guns blazing and left not much up for debate when they trampled over the West High Wolf Pack 22-0 on Monday evening in a home crosstown rivalry clash.
The Mustangs – who improved to 6-2 with the win and are already off to a 2-0 start in Western Athletic Conference (WAC) play – meant business from start to finish in what was one of their last non-league games this spring.
The hosts put away a very solid Wolf Pack team inside five innings, handing their visitors their fourth loss of the season – third straight – via mercy rule.
“Coming off a double header last Friday where we beat (Grace) Davis (in WAC), this win against West feels great as we kept the energy going from the previous week and that two-game series sweep against Davis,” Mustangs’ head coach Ben Lopez told the Tracy Press.
“Our ability to break out offensively against West gives our team more confidence heading into the rest of league play. We are looking to build on the offensive output from this game.”
The Wolf Pack simply had no answers for the Mustangs on both sides of the ball. On offense, the vicious Mountain House at-bats continued to chip away and added to the score against West’s three pitcher rotation. On defense, Mustangs’ junior Noah Elizondo played a near perfect game to lead his team to victory.
Elizondo pitched for all five innings and allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out seven batters. The third year player also contributed with four runs and one RBI on two hits from the plate.
“Our pitching and defense has been great all year,” Lopez added. “We felt like it was only a matter of time before our offense caught up and started firing on all cylinders.”
Senior Cal State Fullerton commit Ny’Zaiah Thompson opened the scoring for the hosts in the first inning when he trotted home on a wild pitch from West junior Jeffery Navarro-Lynch. Senior Cameron Valentine made it 2-0 shortly after on a walk before junior Riley Higgins stepped up for his at-bat to produce arguably the play of the game.
Higgins connected sweetly with Navarro-Lynch’s pitch to bat in three of his four RBI’s as he tripled on a line drive into left field with senior John Stephens, junior Tyler Jordan and Elizondo all scoring on the play to make it 5-0 Mountain House.
The Mustangs went on to score eight unanswered runs in the inning and added six more at the bottom of the second – kicked off by a solo home run from Valentine who had a total of three runs and two RBIs on three hits in the game.
The hosts were extremely efficient with all of their at-bats with the majority of their scores being single plays rather than multi-run hits. It all added up, however, to an immensely dominant performance from a team aspiring to do great things this spring.
Navarro-Lynch pitched for 1.1 innings for West allowing seven hits, 11 runs – 10 earned – and striking out one batter. Senior Emiliano Nolasco pitched for one inning allowing six hits and seven earned runs. Senior Ty Pagan pitched for 1.2 innings allowing six hits, four earned runs and striking out one batter.
Thompson totaled three runs and three RBIs on four hits for the Mustangs as he went 4-5 at-bat in the win. Senior Roy Gardner chipped in with two RBIs on one hit. Stephens had two runs while Higgins went 4-4 at-bat for four RBIs and three runs. Sophomore Lennox Morgan scored two runs and had two RBIs on two hits.
Senior Andrew Simms got the lone hit of the game for West as he singled at the top of the first inning to mark a good start for the visitors. He went 1-2 at-bat for the game. However, things rapidly turned for the worse in the aftermath.
The Mustangs have won three straight and will now return to league play. West are set to kick off their Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) schedule on March 27.
